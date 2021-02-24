SAN RAFAEL, Calif., Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Nike Soccer Camp at Concordia University - St. Paul will offer players the opportunity to fine-tune their techniques, develop new skills, compete in games, and preview what it's like to play college soccer. Camp is being offered June 28-July 1 at Sea Foam Stadium, located just outside of Minneapolis, in St. Paul Minnesota.
Directing this camp is Coach Bellis, a native of Manchester, England. His coaching breakthrough came after receiving his degree when he worked as a Center of Excellence U13 Coach for Manchester United Football Club from 1995 to 1998. There, he coached players who would later move on to professional experience with Manchester United. He holds the UEFA B coaching license, the NSCAA Advanced National, the USSF B, and National Youth coaching licenses. He is a member of the NSCAA and the English FA coaching association.
"We're thrilled to be offering a camp in the Twin Cities area, at Concordia University - St. Paul," says Josh Scriven, Manager of Nike Soccer Camps. "This week of summer camp is the perfect opportunity for players to learn from a great program and top pro in Coach Bellis. Young aspiring soccer players will get to refine their game, develop new skills, make new friends, and have a ton of FUN, in what's sure to be a summer highlight!"
The Nike Soccer Camp at Concordia University - St. Paul is a day camp program designed for boys and girls of all ability levels, ages 6-16, who are looking to take their soccer skills to the next level and have a lot of fun doing it. The goal is to provide each camper with focused, intensive, position-specific training sessions essential to improvement. Nike Soccer Camps is committed to helping each camper become a better soccer player and hope all participants leave camp having established new friendships and more passion for the game.
Players, coaches, and parents interested in camps can visit Nike Soccer Camps or call 1-800-645-3226.
US Sports Camps (USSC), headquartered in San Rafael, California, is the world's largest sports camp network and the licensed operator of Nike Sports Camps. The company has offered summer camps since 1975 with the same mission that defines it today: to shape a lifelong enjoyment of athletics through high-quality sports education and skill enhancement.
