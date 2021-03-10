SAN RAFAEL, Calif., Mar. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Located just outside of Boise at the Settlers Park soccer fields in Meridian, Idaho, these two weeks of camp will offer players the opportunity to fine-tune their techniques, develop new skills, compete in games, improve their soccer IQ and have a lot of fun.
Coach Donal Kaehler has been recognized as Wisconsin High School Coach of the Year, Idaho High School Soccer Coach of the Year three times, and Northwest Region Coach of the Year. Coach Kaehler holds the USSF D and C Licenses and the USCAA/USC National Diploma. He also serves on the board and is the president of the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association and is a founding member and president of the Idaho High School Soccer Coaches Association.
The Nike Soccer Camps at Settlers Park in Meridian is a day camp program designed for boys and girls of all ability levels, ages 8-18, who are looking to take their soccer skills to the next level and have a lot of fun doing it. The camp will offer two weeks of instruction in July. The goal is to provide each camper with focused, intensive, position-specific training sessions essential to improvement. Nike Soccer Camps are committed to helping each camper become a better soccer player and hope all participants leave camp having established new friendships and more passion for the game.
Players, coaches, and parents interested in camps can visit Nike Soccer Camps or call 1-800-645-3226.
About US Sports Camps
US Sports Camps (USSC), headquartered in San Rafael, California, is the world's largest sports camp network and the licensed operator of Nike Sports Camps. The company has offered summer camps since 1975 with the same mission that defines it today: to shape a lifelong enjoyment of athletics through high-quality sports education and skill enhancement.
Media Contact
Karen Rutherford, US Sports Camps Inc., 1-800-645-3226, krutherford@ussportscamps.com
SOURCE Nike Soccer Camps