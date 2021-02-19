SAN RAFAEL, Calif., Feb. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Coached by Prospect Soccer Academy's Harry Forrester and Chris Gardea, plus a special guest appearance from Atlanta United's Academy Head Coach, Jack Collison. Located just outside of Atlanta, at the Franklin Gateway Park in Marietta, Georgia, this camp will offer players the opportunity to fine-tune their techniques, develop new skills, compete in games, and improve their soccer IQ.
Heading up the coaching staff is English professional footballer, Harry Forrester, who is currently playing with USL Championship team Orange County SC, after a successful career in the U.K., highlighted by stints at Rangers F.C. and Aston Villa. Alongside Harry is Christopher Gardea who played collegiately at Division 1 and 2 levels as well as Semi-Professionally in the NPSL.
Special guest, Atlanta United's Academy Head Coach, Jack Collison, has had a long professional career in England where he made 121 appearances for West Ham United. He holds UEFA A and B Licenses and recently completed his UEFA Pro License.
"We couldn't be more excited about hosting a Nike Soccer Camp with top pros such as Jack, Harry, and Chris," says Josh Scriven, of Nike Soccer Camps. "This spring break camp, being held April 5-9 is the perfect opportunity for players to learn from former pros who know exactly what it takes to play at the highest level. An amazing experience for any young player looking to supplement their training and elevate their skills and knowledge."
The Nike Spring Break Camp in Marietta is a day camp program designed for boys and girls of all ability levels, ages 8-16, who are looking to take their soccer skills to the next level and have a lot of fun doing it. The goal is to provide each camper with focused, intensive, position-specific training sessions essential to improvement with a committment to helping each camper become a better soccer player. Participants leave camp having established new friendships and more passion for the game.
Players, coaches, and parents interested in camps can visit Nike Soccer Camps or call 1-800-645-3226.
