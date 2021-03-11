SAN RAFAEL, Calif., Mar. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The newest Nike Soccer Camp, located just outside Albany at Afrim's Sports Park in Colonie, NY, will be led by the experienced and enthusiastic coaching staff of Beestera Soccer Training. The coaches will use a unique coaching model focusing on the development of the whole person. Every camper will be challenged mentally, physically, and emotionally with the goal of increasing each campers' tactical knowledge, technical ability, and enthusiasm for the game.
Beestera Soccer Training was formed, by then professional players, James Beeston and Mike Matera. Having had the experience of coaching at the collegiate and club level, Mike and James initially started with individual and small group sessions, the demand for their training methods led to the introduction of camps and hiring more specialized staff.
"It was evident from the start that us and Nike Soccer Camps share very similar beliefs about the importance of creating a challenging and fun environment for players to develop during the summer months. We cannot be more excited to join the Nike Soccer Camps team and are looking forward to growing and evolving the game through this partnership," says Mike Matera, of Beestera Soccer Training.
"We're thrilled to be offering a camp in the Capital District with the Beestera Soccer Training coaches," says Josh Scriven, of Nike Soccer Camps. "The level of detail, passion and expertise that the Beestera coaching staff can offer campers is an exciting prospect for any young player looking to develop their game in a fun camp environment."
The Nike Soccer Camp with Beestera Soccer Training - Albany is a day camp program running the week of August 2nd at Afrim's Sports Park. The camp is designed for boys and girls of all ability levels, ages 6-16.
Players, coaches, and parents interested in camps can visit Nike Soccer Camps or call 1-800-645-3226.
About US Sports Camps
US Sports Camps (USSC), headquartered in San Rafael, California, is the world's largest sports camp network and the licensed operator of Nike Sports Camps. The company has offered summer camps since 1975 with the same mission that defines it today: to shape a lifelong enjoyment of athletics through high-quality sports education and skill enhancement.
