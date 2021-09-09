SAN RAFAEL, Calif., Sep. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- How can young soccer players stand out when competing in the world's most popular sport? According to Nike Soccer Camps, it starts with a unique blend of serious fun and expert instruction.
That's why they've partnered with some of the top facilities and coaches in the country to shape their fall and winter camps. These high-demand sessions are first come, first served, so if players want to secure their spots, they should sign up fast at one of the locations below.
Player One Performance – Saratoga H.S.
Nike Soccer Camps and Player One have come together to shape a unique, player-centric approach to training – while still providing a fun experience in Saratoga.
Scotland native Ben Maxwell is excited to lead this camp and help players maximize their abilities.
Learn more about Nike Soccer Camp at Player One Performance. https://www.ussportscamps.com/soccer/nike/player-one-nike-soccer-camps-saratoga-high-school
Prospect Soccer Academy – Laguna Niguel
The Prospect Soccer Academy is an elite, independent coaching academy based in Southern California. They're dedicated to developing the next generation of talent by recruiting players of all ages with a desire to improve their game at any level.
Their coaching staff boasts a wealth of soccer knowledge and features top names in the sport like Harry Forrester, Robbie Kiernan and Christopher Gardea.
Learn more about Nike Soccer Camp at Prospect Soccer Academy. https://www.ussportscamps.com/soccer/nike/nike-soccer-camp-laguna-niguel-orange-county
Virginia Beach
Camp Director Mike Brizendine made a name for himself by rebuilding the Virginia Tech men's soccer team and leading two of their players to be drafted in the top-30 of the MLS SuperDraft.
Now he and his expert staff are excited to help young players master proper fundamentals, techniques and knowledge of the game at this premiere camp in Virginia Beach.
Learn more about Nike Soccer Camp at Virginia Beach. https://www.ussportscamps.com/soccer/nike/nike-soccer-camp-virginia-beach
Fredericksburg Field House
Another Virginia camp led by Mike Brizendine and his team, this location is designed for players of all abilities and will help them learn through a mix of drills, games and competitive play while providing the perfect blend of instruction and fun.
Learn more about Nike Soccer Camp at Fredericksburg Field House. https://www.ussportscamps.com/soccer/nike/nike-soccer-camp-fredericksburg#detailsContent
Liverpool FC International Academy – New Jersey
Players who want to learn and play "The Liverpool Way" should check out this elite camp in Delanco, New Jersey. This location is dedicated to improving each player's team spirit, hard work, determination, ability to overcome obstacles and above all, play with dignity and fairness.
Players can choose between November and December sessions, which both feature the same world-renowned training experience.
Learn more about Nike Junior Golf Camp at Liverpool FC International Academy – New Jersey. https://www.ussportscamps.com/soccer/nike/nike-soccer-camp-liverpool-fc-international-academy-new-jersey
Liverpool FC International Academy – Space Coast Sports Complex
Featuring the same Liverpool Football Club values and role models, this camp takes place at the Space Coast Sports Complex in Cocoa, Florida.
Every camper who attends will develop new skills, perfect techniques, increase their game knowledge and make new friends – all while playing the sport they love.
Learn more about Nike Junior Golf Camp at Liverpool FC International Academy – Space Coast Sports Complex. https://www.ussportscamps.com/soccer/nike/nike-soccer-camp-liverpool-fc-international-academy-space-coast-sports-complex
Sierra Canyon School
As Sierra Canyon's head boy's soccer coach, Director Chris Bonawandt wants to ensure every camper walks away from this program a better player than before.
And with a low coach-to-camper ratio, this location is perfect for players who want the dedicated attention it takes to shape their skills, challenge their abilities and have a ton of fun.
Learn more about Nike Soccer Camp at Sierra Canyon School. https://www.ussportscamps.com/soccer/nike/nike-soccer-camp-sierra-canyon-school
US Sports Camps Bio
US Sports Camps, as licensed operator of NIKE Sports Camps, is the world's largest sports camp company with over 1,000 camps in 16 different sports serving more than 100,000 campers in 2019. Yet, in spite of such solid and steady growth, the mission remains the same:
To connect passionate coaches with young athletes to facilitate athletic and personal development in a positive and safe environment.
