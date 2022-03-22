SAN RAFAEL, Calif., March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The world's largest provider of sports camps, US Sports Camps, has opened registration for its Nike sports camps hosted in partnership with Pepperdine University in Malibu, CA.
Nike Sports Camps has partnered with Pepperdine University for its top facilities namely Raleigh Runnels Memorial Pool, along with elite coaches including former UC Davis Head Field Hockey Coach, Vianney Yamada, to shape its sports camps.
There is a high demand for these sessions, so athletes are encouraged to reserve their spot immediately at one of the locations below.
Nike Malibu Swim Camp at Pepperdine University
The Nike Malibu Swim Camp is a world-class swim camp held at Pepperdine University in Malibu, California. This prestigious swim camp is taught by Pepperdine women's swim and dive team that lead a record-breaking year at the Pacific Collegiate Swim Conference Championships.
US Sports Camps is proud to partner with Head Swim Coach Ellie Monobe to bring swimmers a great environment to learn and strengthen all swim strokes. This camp will help student-athletes improve their swimming technique and take on the season.
Learn more about Nike Malibu Swim Camp at Pepperdine University - https://www.ussportscamps.com/swim/nike/malibu-swim-camp-pepperdine-university
Nike Malibu Adult Tennis Camp
Nike Malibu Adult Tennis Camp is the best adult tennis camp in California. The day-long camps, singles and doubles-focused, provides expert instruction, competitive play, and great friends.
Nike Malibu Adult Tennis Camp is being directed by Martin Parkes, returning for his fourth year as adult program director. Through his wealth of experience, the camp will be offering technical and video analysis, coaching demos, mental and tactical performance strategies, and a live-ball tournament. Whether a participant is a beginner or an advanced player, they will receive the personal attention required to take their game to the next level.
Learn more about Nike Malibu Adult Tennis Camp - https://www.ussportscamps.com/tennis/nike/nike-malibu-tennis-camp-adult-program
Nike Malibu Youth Tennis Camp
Learn the game of tennis in an incredible setting at a Nike Malibu Youth Tennis Camp. This famous Southern California tennis camp, held on the campus of Pepperdine University, will be led by Adam Schaechterle, the 16th head coach of Pepperdine men's tennis team.
The Nike Malibu Youth Tennis Camp is perfect for youth excited about playing tennis. It includes 30 hours of instruction and play, a camp tournament, and an awards ceremony recognizing their improvements.
Learn more about Nike Malibu Youth Tennis Camp - https://www.ussportscamps.com/tennis/nike/nike-malibu-tennis-camp
Nike Cross Country Camp Malibu
Nike Cross Country Camp Malibu is more than just a running camp. It offers participants of all levels the tools they need to succeed in cross-country racing and beyond.
Led by Lauren Floris, Pepperdine's head coach for Cross Country and Track & Field, youth participants will enjoy Pepperdine's full track training grounds and surrounding cross-country trails. Nike Cross Country Camp Malibu is an excellent opportunity for all high school runners aged 13-18, including rising freshmen.
Learn more about Nike Cross Country Camp Malibu - https://www.ussportscamps.com/running/nike/nike-cross-country-camp-malibu
Nike Field Hockey Camp at Pepperdine University
Nike Field Hockey Camp at Pepperdine University welcomes youth from around the country to join. Participants will learn advanced stick skills alongside former UC Davis Head Field Hockey Coach Vianney Yamada and her elite coaching staff. Youth players ages 10-18, of all skill levels, are welcome.
Learn more about Nike Field Hockey Camp at Pepperdine University - https://www.ussportscamps.com/fieldhockey/nike/nike-field-hockey-camp-pepperdine-university
