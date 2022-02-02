SAN RAFAEL, Calif., Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Nike Swim Camps, a division of US Sports Camps, the largest provider of sports camps in the world, has announced camp dates for its newest swim camp in Malibu, CA. USSC is proud to partner with Head Swim Coach, Ellie Monobe, to bring you the Nike Malibu Swim Camp. Camp will be held on the spectacular campus of Pepperdine University. This renowned Southern California swim camp provides the ideal environment to learn from some of the best coaches in the country. https://www.ussportscamps.com/swim/nike/malibu-swim-camp-pepperdine-university
Campers train each day in Pepperdine's Raleigh Runnels Memorial Pool which is recognized as a sparkling blue jewel carved amidst the rugged Santa Monica Mountains. "We are thrilled to work with Coach Monobe at Pepperdine this summer," says Paul Merrion, SVP of US Sports Camps and National Director of the Nike Swim Camps. "Ellie is such a dedicated and knowledgeable coach who strives to bring out the best in swimmers at every skill level, from age group beginners to elite college athletes"
Two sessions of stroke technique camp will be offered this summer 2022 (June 27-30 & July 18-21). These camps are an excellent format for swimmers to learn new drills, refine stroke technique, and focus on racing skills that will impact their swimming. Athletes will be challenged and engaged in a safe and supportive camp environment. Our experienced coaching staff strives to make the week a fun and memorable experience for everyone.
In addition, Coach Monobe, will be adding swim lessons this summer at Pepperdine University. This is a learn to swim program that will focus on all four strokes, technique and water safety. https://www.ussportscamps.com/swim/nike/malibu-swim-lessons-pepperdine-university
"We're looking forward to making 2022 our best summer yet! Our Stroke Technique camps will combine elite-level stroke technique instruction with a fantastic summer camp experience. Our goals include trying to give everyone some new tools that they can take home and use every day in the pool," says Coach Monobe. "We are also excited to provide swim lessons this summer! Our staff is committed to helping beginners and intermediate swimmers improve their stroke technique and to bring out the very best in every swimmer we coach."
Swimmers, coaches, and parents interested in Nike Swim Camps can visit https://www.ussportscamps.com/swim or call 1-800-645-3226.
About US Sports Camps
US Sports Camps (USSC), headquartered in San Rafael, California, is America's largest sports camp network and the licensed provider of Nike Sports Camps. The company has offered summer camps since 1975 with the same mission that defines it today: to shape a lifelong enjoyment of athletics through high quality sports education and skill enhancement.
Katie Faunce, US Sports Camps, 9712271192, kfaunce@ussportscamps.com
