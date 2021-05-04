SAN RAFAEL, Calif., May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Most athletic programs have a tough time balancing "game time" with a "good time," but US Sports Camps has found a way to merge the two through their tennis camps across the country.
Now they're opening and transitioning to new locations so even more players – no matter their skill level – can learn from some of the world's best professional coaches.
Here are some top locations where players can secure their spot for the summer of 2021:
Mt. Holyoke College
Now located between New York City and Boston on Mt. Holyoke College's stunning northeastern campus, the Amherst Nike Tennis camp has been the flagship for specialty tennis programs since 1994. It's directed by 2018 Massachusetts Coach of the Year, Mike Gardner, who is supported by co-director Ryan Holmes.
Together, they're providing day and overnight camps that teach players the latest techniques including detailed stroke breakdown, live drilling, coached match play, strategy sessions, and weekly team tournaments.
Learn more about the Amherst Nike Tennis camp.
Lovett School
This Atlanta-based camp recently switched locations from Emory University to the Lovett School, but it retains Emory University's Head Men's Tennis Coach, John Browning, as camp director.
Browning is a top division 3 coach and the fourth person in NCAA history – for any division – to win a national team championship as a coach and player.
He wants all of his players to walk away with a deep understanding of tennis fundamentals and the inspiration to continue improving after camp.
Learn more about Nike Tennis Camp at the Lovett School.
Nova Southeastern University
Located in beautiful Fort Lauderdale, the Nova Southeastern University camp is perfect for players who want to soak up the sun while developing tennis techniques that will last a lifetime.
Run by the university's head tennis coach, Doug Neagle, this camp will equip players with the fundamentals to improve their game and the self-confidence to carry them beyond the court.
Learn more about Nike Tennis Camp at Nova Southeastern University.
Bush Tennis Center
This new day camp at the world-class Bush Tennis Center promises to serve up a summer of fun on the courts.
From beginner to high-performance athlete, every type of player can get the training they need from tennis pros Michelle and Tim Stallard, along with their incredible staff.
Learn more about Nike Tennis Camp at the Bush Tennis Center.
Cape Henry Racquet Club
One of US Sports Camps' newest locations, the Cape Henry Racquet Club in Virginia Beach features an adult tennis camp for players who want to boost their skills while enjoying a vacation destination.
Camp director Darryl Cummings teaches with a wealth of experience and was named both Mid-Atlantic Coach of the Year and Virginia Coach of the Year by the United States Professional Tennis Association.
Learn more about Nike Tennis Camp at the Cape Henry Racquet Club
US Sports Camps Bio
US Sports Camps, as licensed operator of NIKE Sports Camps, is the World's largest sports camp company with over 1,000 camps in 16 different sports serving more than 100,000 campers in 2019. Yet, in spite of such solid and steady growth, the mission remains the same:
To connect passionate coaches with young athletes to facilitate athletic and personal development in a positive and safe environment.
