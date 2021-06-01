SAN RAFAEL, Calif., June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Can competitive players learn serious fundamentals while having serious fun? US Sports Camps continues to prove the answer is "yes" at their acclaimed volleyball programs throughout the U.S.
Campers at all skill levels will get the training they need to prepare for their 2021 season. Plus, some camps even feature position specialty programs for hitters, setters, and liberos and skills clinics for serving, passing and defense.
The only problem? These camps sell out fast. So interested players should quickly reserve their spot at these top locations:
Lovett School
Directed by two-time Region 7-AAAAA Coach of the Year, Katie Johnson, this Atlanta volleyball camp uses drills, games, and competitive play to help campers develop the mechanics they need to dominate the court.
Johnson and her incredible team ensure that all areas of the game are covered so campers can walk away with a solid foundation to build on.
Learn more about Nike Volleyball Camp at the Lovett School.
Chaminade University
Chaminade University Head Coach, Kahala Kabalis, Hoke and University of Portland Head Coach, Megan Burton, provide elite-level coaching at this beautiful Honolulu-based camp.
Oahu locals and vacationing visitors are welcome to attend and will be placed into specialized groups designed for their specific age and skill level.
Learn more about Nike Volleyball Camp at Chaminade University.
Lake Forest College
Featuring Lake Forest College Head Coach, Katie Rueffer, this camp will immerse players in a combination of contests, games, and team practices.
Rueffer can't wait to help new and returning campers make foundational improvements – and a whole lot of memories – at this exciting Illinois camp.
Learn more about Nike Volleyball Camp at Lake Forest College.
Mississippi Volleyball Camp (MBA)
Camp Director, Alexis Lewis, leads this summer volleyball camp in Jackson, MS on the belief that an athlete's character is more important than their talent.
Lewis strives to enhance players' abilities, while teaching them the leadership skills and self-discipline that will help them excel both on and off the court.
Learn more about Nike Volleyball Camp at MBA.
Auburn University at Montgomery
Head Coach Flavia Siqueira has created a fun and competitive camp environment where girls of all levels can get better while having fun competing against their peers.
Each player will learn proper fundamentals, develop their skill set, and increase their confidence both on and off the court.
Learn more about Nike Volleyball Camp at Auburn University at Montgomery.
Princeton Day School
Alex Rauh and her team of expert staff want to help players take their game to the next level at this New Jersey camp.
Players will increase their court knowledge and enjoy a fun camp experience thanks to exciting drills and live gameplay that fine-tunes their fundamentals.
Learn more about Nike Volleyball Camp at Princeton Day School.
Lake Tahoe School
Former DI Coach, David Noble, is ready to deliver an in-depth volleyball experience that will help players reach their full potential on the court.
This Nevada camp is just four miles from the California Stateline and even features a beach volleyball training session at sunny Ski Beach.
Learn more about Nike Volleyball Camp at Lake Tahoe School.
Buckley Country Day School
Camp Directors, Adelphi University Head Coach, Danielle MacKnight, and Co-Director of Atlantic Volleyball Acådemy, Paulo Castro are joining forces to deliver a fun and highly effective camp program for young athletes at this beautiful camp in Roslyn, New York.
Campers will begin by learning basic fundamentals and then work toward specific skills and positions with daily games and scrimmages.
Learn more about Nike Volleyball Camp at Buckley Country Day School.
Eastwood High School
Former DI Coach, James Finley, leads this El Paso volleyball camp in Texas with the goal of helping every athlete gain knowledge, make good decisions and learn to perform under pressure.
Finley accomplishes this through various training techniques as well as open communication between staff and campers that allows them to collaborate in their development.
Learn more about Nike Volleyball Camp at Eastwood High School.
Edmonds College
Another high-energy camp featuring former DI Coach, James Finley, this volleyball camp in Washington State will provide campers with the elite-level instruction they'll need for the upcoming season.
Finley is excited to use his knowledge and experience to help players improve their skills, mindsets and understanding of the game.
Learn more about Nike Volleyball Camp at Edmonds College.
US Sports Camps Bio
US Sports Camps, as licensed operator of NIKE Sports Camps, is the World's largest sports camp company with over 1,000 camps in 16 different sports serving more than 100,000 campers in 2019. Yet, in spite of such solid and steady growth, the mission remains the same:
To connect passionate coaches with young athletes to facilitate athletic and personal development in a positive and safe environment.
Media Contact:
Katie Faunce
Sports Marketing Manager
US Sports Camps
Media Contact
Katie Faunce, US Sports Camps, 9712271192, kfaunce@ussportscamps.com
SOURCE US Sports Camps