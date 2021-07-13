BELOIT, Wis., July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Nonprofit Team PHenomenal Hope (Team PH) will announce the 2021 winner of the PHenomenal Impact Fund for Global PH Research Award at its second annual Virtual Town Hall titled, "Living With Pulmonary Hypertension Beyond the Pandemic" on Saturday, July 17 at noon ET. In this virtual town hall clinical experts, pulmonary hypertension (PH) patients, nurses, and doctors will discuss relevant patient-centered topics, as well as recent research findings.
The goal of this webinar is to bring together PH community members including doctors, nurses, researchers, patients, and caregivers to discuss a world beyond the COVID-19 pandemic. Paula Menezes, 2020 research award recipient, will also share her findings in the work supported by the 2020 award. There will be an opportunity for the audience to ask the presenters questions.
PH is a rare disease that causes high blood pressure in the arteries of the lungs, which puts unnecessary stress on both the heart and then lungs. Currently, there is no cure, and, eventually, it can be fatal. One of the most aggressive symptoms of the disease is shortness of breath, which prevents patients from being able to do ordinary things, such as climbing the stairs, without becoming exhausted.
The organization will also use this time to announce the researcher who will receive a $50,000 research award to further their explorations into pulmonary hypertension. This will be the third year that Team PH has awarded from the PHenomenal Impact Fund. This fund was started by grass roots PH patient fundraising through the PHenomenal Hope 5K in Pittsburgh Pa., and continued through other patient-directed fundraising events since Team PH was founded in 2012.
Team PH founder and president Patricia George shares, "This is a day to celebrate pulmonary hypertension research with Team PHenomenal Hope! Each year we fund research, we view it as an investment of funds raised through the hard work of PH patients in our race to make a difference in this disease."
To register for this webinar, go to https://forms.gle/aBJVSTXPAhBhd4r1A.
Team PHenomenal Hope was created to bring together a worldwide team of individuals to build a community and improve the quality of life for those living with PH. To succeed in our mission, Team PHenomenal Hope embodies the culture and spirit of endurance racing, and we work hard to unify patients, caregivers, athletes, and our donors. For more information about Team PHenomenal Hope or to donate to their cause, go to teamph.org.
Media Contact
Katie Werner, Team PH, (877-646-4673, katie@teamphenomenalhope.org
SOURCE Team PHenomenal Hope