- Debut takes place on Nov. 9, at The London West Hollywood at Beverly Hills - Event can be watched here https://www.hyundaiusa.com/us/en/vehicles/2022-tucson at 9 a.m. Pacific Time, Noon Eastern Time - Speakers include: -- José Muñoz, Global Chief Operating Officer of Hyundai Motor Company, president and CEO of both Hyundai Motor North America and Hyundai Motor America -- SangYup Lee, head of the Hyundai Global Design Center and Senior Vice President at Hyundai Motor Company -- Sage Erickson, American professional surfer and two-time winner of the US Open of Surfing - Tucson is Hyundai Motor's best-selling model globally and represents its vision for progressive design, eco-focused powertrains and advanced technologies - The new model will attract more customers with its cutting-edge design, advanced SmartSense safety features, roominess, class-leading digital capabilities, dynamic ride and handling and excellent fuel efficiency