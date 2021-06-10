MONROE, La., June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Northeast Delta Human Services Authority (NEDHSA) has partnered with Rated E, LLC as the title sponsor to present the inaugural "Stop the Violence" bike ride on Saturday, June 26, 2021, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The event will feature live music with DJ Worm, vendors, yoga, and special guest speakers who will share messages of hope, peace, and more.
NEDHSA's department of prevention and wellness will lead the yoga session, provide information for the participants and speak during the event about how social factors shape mental health that leads to violence.
"We know violence is not distributed randomly," Dr. Monteic A. Sizer said, NEDHSA executive director. "The same social factors that shape health—including education, income and wealth, and related conditions where we live, learn, work and play—also are strongly linked to violence."
NEDHSA's vision is to build a unified region where individuals are thriving and reaching their full potential, and events such as this help move the authority closer to fulfill it.
H.D. Foy, the owner of Rated E, LLC, created the event as a way to show the youth "we care about them."
"If you consider yourself a leader, you have to take control of a situation and be the pioneer of something positive," Foy said. "Some of the youth have negative leaders and negative influences around them. This event will show our youth it's okay to be influenced with positivity."
Dr. Sizer said NEDHSA continually seeks ways to curb gun violence, underage drinking and improve regional health outcomes. In May, NEDHSA hosted a Youth Summit to inspire youth to refrain from underage drinking, and later in the summer will host other prevention and wellness programs.
"Although no single program or agency has all the answers, we must work hard to remove governmental silos and programmatic inefficiencies," Dr. Sizer said. "This approach provides hope to achieve a sustained reduction in violence and the eradication of negative social determinants such as homelessness, high unemployment, single-parent households, limited education, and poverty."
The event is also supported and sponsored by: The HUB Music Hall, Vascular Anesthesia Associates, Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc, It's my Passion Dance Co., Walmart, Manning Law Firm, Parhms Law Firm, Senator Katrina Jackson, 103.1 Now FM, True Releaf CBD/Hemp Store, 360 Nutrition, and Isaiah's Vision.
To register for the event, please visit: https://bit.ly/StopTheViolenceBikeRide
