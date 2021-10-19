CLARKSVILLE, Md., Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Northrop Realty, A Long & Foster Company, announced a new partnership with the University of Maryland Athletics, and its multimedia rights holder, Maryland Sports Properties, a division of Playfly Sports (MSP) as the "Official Real Estate Brokerage of the Maryland Terrapins." The newly formed relationship also names Northrop Realty as a sponsor of the Men's and Women's 2021-22 Basketball Season.
"As a graduate of the University of Maryland and a member of the board of directors for the University System of Maryland Foundation, I am a proud Maryland Terrapin. Our brokerage is extremely excited for this honor as we pride ourselves on supporting the communities in which we live, work, and play," said Creig Northrop, founder and CEO of Northrop Realty. "We look forward to engaging more with the university, the alumni, and the fans in College Park and lending our 30+ years of experience to assist with their real estate needs."
The sports sponsorship will showcase Northrop Realty's brand through courtside and arena LED boards along with digital marketing on UMTerps.com and the One Maryland App.
"Having a deep connection is the beginning of an authentic relationship, and our partnership with Maryland Sports Properties, and the Maryland Terrapins is a great vehicle and powerful brand-building opportunity," said Ray Bularz, Chief Brand Officer at Northrop Realty. "We will drive engagement and excitement to potential buyers and sellers of real estate, and this opportunity allows our brand to reach a greater audience."
The 2020-2021 Basketball Season marks the 20th Anniversary of Maryland's Men's National Championship, and it will be celebrated throughout the 2021-22 season.
Northrop Realty is a hyper-local real estate brokerage whose success is exemplified by its community involvement and relationship-building events, its sponsorships, services, and donations to 50+ local charities and causes.
The brokerage is comprised of more than 300 passionate real estate and marketing professionals serving home buyers and sellers in Maryland, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and Washington D.C.
About Northrop Realty
Northrop Realty, A Long & Foster Company, is a full-service brokerage who represents buyers and sellers of residential real estate in the Baltimore and Washington, D.C. metropolitan regions with offices in Annapolis, Baltimore, Clarksville, Columbia, Ellicott City, Fallston, Frederick, Sykesville, and Lutherville-Timonium. Northrop Realty also operates coastal office locations in West Ocean City, Maryland, Fenwick Island, Bethany Beach, and Millsboro, Delaware. Northrop Realty has more than 30 years of experience in real estate and was ranked as the No. 1 specialty brokerage in the nation by REAL Trends for 2019 based on closed sales volume. (http://www.northroprealty.com)
*By sales volume, according to the REAL Trends 1000
About Playfly Sports
Playfly Sports is a full-service sports marketing company operating where sports marketing, media & technology converge. Playfly Sports drives outcome-based solutions for brands reaching approximately 83% of all U.S. sports fans generating over 230bn impressions each year in pro, college, and high school sports. Utilizing the influence and durability of local sports fandom, Playfly Sports exclusive rights in the NBA, NHL, MLB, NCAA, esports, and high school sectors drive value for our local, regional, and national brand partners. Playfly's insights-infused multimedia and tech platforms drive innovation through scaled linear, digital, in-venue, and experiential marketing and engagement assets. Playfly Sports has the unique ability to partner, innovate, and advance the aspirations of athletes, brands, academic institutions, and sports fans across the U.S. Playfly Sports is Igniting Brands through the Love of Fans. Visit Playfly Sports online at playfly.com and follow Playfly Sports on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook: @PlayflySports.
