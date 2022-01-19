PORTLAND, Ore., Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NW Women's Fitness Club announced today that it has been named a winner in the 3rd Annual MXM Locations of Excellence Awards. This recognition is a testament to NW Women's Fitness Club's ability to gather and act on member feedback and be a leader in providing exceptional member experience.
Gyms have been under enormous strain for the past two years. Creating thorough cleaning and safety protocols, keeping clubs staffed appropriately, and providing an exceptional customer experience have become even more important to gaining member loyalty and satisfaction during the pandemic. As standards and expectations have been raised, so have the challenges gyms face in meeting them.
The Clubs awarded the MXM Locations of Excellence Awards have set themselves apart from other gyms and seen success as a result of innovation and their commitment to gaining and evaluating feedback in an effort to provide an optimal experience for their members.
Winners are selected based upon two criteria:
● The winner must have at least 240 valid member feedback responses for the last 6 months of 2021.
● The winner must achieve an average score of 9 in four required categories, and one flex category score of 9.
The required categories are:
● Front Desk Staff Friendliness
● Overall Staff Friendliness
● Gym/Club Cleanliness
● Likelihood to Recommend
The flex categories are:
● Equipment Condition
● Locker Room/Showers
● Staff Assistance
● Group Exercise/Fitness Classes
● Personal Training Services
"NW Women's Fitness Club is a model of member experience excellence for fitness clubs around the world," said Blair McHaney, CEO of MXM, "The MXM Locations of Excellence Award Winners optimize putting the customer at the center of club operations. Just ask their members, because we have."
Here's what Elizabeth Kramer of NW Women's Fitness Club says attributed to their Club's success in providing a stand-out member experience. When covid started we immediately implemented all safety protocols the CDC and State of Oregon required and started offering virtual group fitness classes and personal training. We continue to follow the guidelines as they change.
Along with the dedication and willingness of our staff to clean the club hourly at one point in this process and monitor other staff and guests to ensure all are following the guidelines to keep everyone safe, was and is paramount in our achieving success since covid started and this award.
A few things we have done and continue to do:
● Changed to alcohol-based wipes at our sanitizing stations in every room
● Enhanced our hourly cleanliness checks
● Added virus and bacteria free filters in our fresh air return HVAC system
● Added spacing between equipment to accommodate social distancing
● Moved all personal training and small group training out of the cardio and weight rooms to allow for social distancing and more space for our members
● All group fitness classes are streamed virtually and now back in the club as well
● We offer virtual personal training, team training, and book camps – also in the club as well
● Hand sanitizer at the front entrance before you enter the club
● Masks required for all members
More About NW Women's Fitness Club
NW Women's Fitness Club has been serving and helping the Portland community achieve their health and fitness goals for over 75 years.
Find NW Women's Fitness club online on their website, their Facebook and their Twitter today.
Media Contact
Elizabeth Kramer, Northwest Women's Fitness & Personal Training, 503-459-9375, e@nwwomensfitness.com
SOURCE Northwest Women's Fitness & Personal Training