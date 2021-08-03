SAN MATEO, Calif., Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- California Casualty is now accepting applications for 2021/2022 Thomas R. Brown (TRB) Athletics Grants. Public middle and high schools wishing to receive $1,000 for their returning sports program(s) are invited to submit their application at http://www.calcasathletics.com before the January 15, 2022 deadline.
It's no secret that participation in youth sports offers health benefits, including physical fitness and mental wellness. After a year of isolation for many students, returning to school-sponsored sports programs will provide student-athletes the social interaction and strength conditioning that they have missed for far too long.
Now is the time to apply for a $1,000 California Casualty TRB Athletic Grant.
The grant program, named for California Casualty Chairman Emeritus Tom Brown, an avid sportsman who experienced the positive impact of playing sports as a youth, began in 2011. Since its inception more than $738,000 in grants have been awarded to over 660 schools across the nation.
The funds have been used to improve player safety and purchase needed equipment. Specific examples of how schools have used the funds include:
- Provide athletes needed uniforms and jerseys
- Purchase a new scoreboard
- Invest in a tent to protect athletes from inclement weather
- Buy safer headgear for various sports, from football and lacrosse to wrestling
- Purchase equipment for the unified sports programs that allow students with disabilities to participate with general-education students in football, basketball and soccer
- For a new volleyball net system
- Investment in soccer and track and field equipment
"Youth sports are important to our children's physical and mental health, especially now. The California Casualty Athletics Grant Program benefits students, schools and communities; and we are honored to be a part of that effort." said Lisa Almeida, Assistant Vice President.
Public middle and high schools whose sports programs have been impacted by budget restrictions and limited fundraising opportunities can apply for a 2021/2022 California Casualty $1,000 TRB Athletics Grant at http://www.calcasathletics.com. The deadline for consideration is January 15, 2022.
California Casualty has served educators since 1951 and has provided the NEA® Auto and Home Insurance Program since 2000. The company has other initiatives that give back to educators for all their hard work including the $2,500 Educator Jackpot; California Casualty Awards for Teaching Excellence, in conjunction with the NEA Foundation; and $200 Music and Arts Grant Program.
Headquartered in San Mateo, California, with service centers in Arizona, Colorado and Kansas, California Casualty has been serving the needs of educators for 70 years. It is the only auto and home insurance company to earn the trust and endorsement of the NEA. As a result, NEA members qualify for exceptional rates, deductibles waived for vandalism or collisions to your vehicle parked at school, holiday or summer skip payment plans and free Identity Defense protection – exclusive benefits not available to the general public. Learn more at http://www.calcas.com or by calling 1.800.800.9410.
