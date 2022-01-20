FOREST GROVE, Ore., Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As 2022 college basketball heats up this month, Old Trapper announces the premium beef jerky brand is partnering with CBS Sports Network as the presenting sponsor of Tuesday night games throughout the regular season.
As part of the 2022 sponsorship, Old Trapper Beef Jerky will be highlighted by integration in live College Basketball and Inside College Basketball (studio) on CBS Sports Network throughout the regular season and bracket week.
"For five consecutive years, we have been a key sponsor of college basketball on CBS Sports Network and we are happy to once again be aligning with them to cheer on our favorite college teams," said Robert Leary, Chief Marketing Officer of Old Trapper. "Athletes and fans of college basketball are some of the most devoted consumers of our beef jerky and we are excited to continue our partnership with CBS Sports Network as the 2022 season gets underway."
About Old Trapper Smoked Products
Old Trapper Smoked Products has produced its signature line of authentic handmade beef jerky from its headquarters in Forest Grove, Oregon since 1969. That 50 years of experience, complemented by continued investments in state-of-the-art processes, result in top-quality products that are distributed nationwide. A family-run business, Old Trapper offers a full line of high-quality, naturally smoked meat snacks using only the best lean strips of beef, the freshest seasoning ingredients and real wood-fired smoke. For more information, please visit http://www.OldTrapper.com.
