PHOENIX, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- one·n·ten, a nonprofit dedicated to enhancing the lives of LGBTQ+ youth, has received a multiyear, $500,000 grant from The Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation. The funds will support one·n·ten's online digital programs, in person satellite sites and Camp OUTdoors.
one·n·ten serves LGBTQ+ and allied youth ages 11-24 by promoting self-expression, self-acceptance and healthy life choices."The hard truth is, many LGBTQ+ youth feel trapped, unsupported and unseen in today's society," said Founder & CEO of PXG Bob Parsons. "It is our duty to stand beside them and ensure that no one, regardless of their gender or sexual orientation, feels they are not part of the American Dream."
one·n·ten strives to provide an atmosphere of acceptance and self-expression to youth who are still discovering their identities and those who may not feel free to express themselves at home, school or work. Its programs offer a high impact, low-cost model, to effectively reach and connect youth throughout Arizona, and beyond. "The Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation has been an incredible supporter of LGBTQ+ youth and young adults," said Nate Rhoton, CEO of one·n·ten. "Its charitable leadership continues to inspire others to support our organization and allows us to expand our programming to reach even more vulnerable youth in our community."
The most recent grant from The Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation will help support the following programs.
- Camp OUTdoors is dedicated to helping LGBTQ+ youth build leadership skills, work in collaborative ways and develop a strong sense of self and community. Offering a mix of traditional, fun camp activities alongside focused workshops and educational programming, campers build confidence and resilience.
- The one·n·ten satellite sites offer critical support to youth who do not have access to reliable safe spaces in their communities. These locations across the state help LGBTQ+ youth to make connections with their peers and gain support from caring adults who reflect their unique identities. Weekly group sessions at satellite locations can include guest speakers, small group discussions, art, music, dance, community activism and more.
- Digital programs provide opportunities to engage disconnected youth who are unable to attend in person and help connect them to important resources offered by one·n·ten. Engaging, online programs have been facilitated on a variety of youth-friendly platforms like Zoom, Twitch, RocketChat and Discord.
"While we've come a long way, the LGBTQ+ community still faces significant challenges when it comes to things like bullying, equal access to medical care or simply having the ability to be confident with their own identity," said President & Executive Creative Director of PXG Apparel Renee Parsons. "one·n·ten is helping create a world where LGBTQ+ youth are empowered, supported and embraced for who they are."
To learn more about one·n·ten, its programs and supportive services for LGBTQ+ youth and young adults statewide, visit onenten.org or follow @onentenphx on Instagram or @onenten on Facebook.
About one•n•ten
one•n•ten is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit charitable organization dedicated to serving and assisting lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and questioning (LGBTQ) youth. We provide youth with tools to improve self-esteem and self-acceptance.
About The Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation
The Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation offers support to nonprofit organizations successfully working to empower, educate, nurture and nourish people during what is often the darkest time of their lives. Founded in 2012 by philanthropists and business leaders Bob and Renee Parsons to provide hope and life-changing assistance to the country's most vulnerable populations, The Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation offers critical funding at critical times to those in need. The Foundation's giving is driven by the core belief that all people – regardless of race, religion, roots, economic status, sexual orientation or gender identity – deserve access to quality healthcare, education and a safe place to call home. Follow @WeDealInHope on social media or visit TBRPF.org, to learn more about partner organizations and the important work being done in the community.
