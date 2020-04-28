Online Ammo Retailer Donates Over $9,000 to Pro-Freedom Organizations

HARVEY, La., April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- After a stellar first quarter, online ammunition retailer, Ammo.com, announces the company voluntarily donated $9,405.21 across multiple organizations and charitable causes – a 186% increase compared to 2019's first-quarter donations. The company's Freedom Fighter Support program allows its customers to choose one of 16 patriotic groups to receive a portion of their purchase total, with no additional fees.
This is the largest quarterly donation since Ammo.com has launched its FFS program. The leader in first-quarter contributions was $3,361.54 to the Wounded Warriors in Action Foundation – a 55% increase compared to donations made to WWIA in the entire year of 2019. This is also the first time the WWIA was the top organization chosen by Ammo.com customers.
Coming in second was the National Rifle Association (Ammo.com's usual customer favorite), which received $1,926.21, more than half of their 2019 total. The Second Amendment Foundation was also a first-quarter favorite in 2020, with $1,332.56 – almost as much as they received in all of last year. The Armed Citizens' Educational Foundation also received a first-quarter donation of $1,322.16, up 23% compared to all of 2019.
Ammo.com has donated to pro-freedom organizations for almost a decade, but the numbers for 2020's first quarter are significantly higher than previous years. In 2019, the company's contributions totaled $12,466.83. But in only the first three months of 2020, Ammo.com donated more than 75% of this amount, foreshadowing a record-breaking year for the FFS program. In March alone, the company saw a 473% increase in donations – due to a surge in ammunition sales the company experienced in the last few months, which led to a 574% increase in transactions by the end of March.
Ammo.com's marketing manager, Alex Horsman, said of the donation program, "We believe that Second Amendment rights exist to preserve all of the others. The organizations we support are defenders of these rights – whether it's in our courts, through our legislative bodies, on the front lines of our military, or in the ballot box."
To date, Ammo.com has contributed over $100,000 through its FFS program, which is currently open to the submission of organizations across the nation that fight for the rights and liberties of Americans. Those who are interested can submit an application on Ammo.com's Freedom Fighter Support page.
