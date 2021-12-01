DENVER and LOS ANGELES, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- OnTheMuv®, the company behind the award-winning miniTREAD® and The Retired NFL Player's Congress have joined together to host the ATOMWalk for charity. Together these two organizations are helping the Children's National Medical Center in Washington, D.C. and Meals On Wheels America.
The Retired NFL Players Congress, the oﬃcial alumni business organization of retired National Football League Players and Silicon Valley physical ﬁtness tech start-up On The Muv, announce the introduction of the walkathon with the miniTREAD, a groundbreaking, low impact exercise treadmill that is compact and fits under any desk or table. The miniTREAD, unlike any other treadmill on the market, is designed for use while seated.
Time and limited mobility are the two most frequent challenges faced by consumers when trying to get their 10,000 steps in per day. Consumers over 16, including seniors and those in physical therapy or some other form of injury recovery, can use the miniTREAD to strengthen their muscles and enhance body tone without risking injury. The remote controlled, patented, technically advanced equipment allows consumers to customize the miniTREAD's speed and level of rigor.
"We are thrilled to be able to work together and give back to those who need it most at this time of year," said Joanna Medin, CEO of OnTheMuv. "Partnering with the Retired Player's Congress to engage everyone in a healthy, fun way while sharing their experience with beloved players is a dream come true."
Bob Grant, a former Super Bowl Champion with the 1971 Baltimore Colts and the Chairman of the Retired Players Congress understands the challenges facing our heroes. "Our players are uniquely familiar with the challenges of staying in shape and managing injury recovery. The nature of our sport exposes us to lifelong aches and pains that make low impact workouts a necessity. Our players were involved in the testing and design of the miniTREAD throughout the development process. They unanimously feel the impact of the miniTREAD after only a few minutes of use."
The ATOMWalk has several teams in place, captained by former NFL favorites and the OnTheMuv team themselves. To learn more about the ATOMWalk or to join a team, please visit http://www.atomwalk.org. The Walkathon runs through the 2021-2022 Playoffs. Prizes are awarded weekly to participants, but the real winners are those in need at Children's National Medical Center, as well as those who receive services from Meals On Wheels America.
About the Retired Players Congress
The Retired Players Congress benefits retired NFL players and their families, through private sector initiatives and community programs. For more information visit: http://www.playerscongress.com
About Onthemuv
OnTheMuv is a Denver-based startup that focuses on healthy lifestyles and exercise. Founded by Joanna Medin and Patrick Netter, the company holds global patents on the miniTREAD. Their products are fully accessible and offer exercise opportunities for those who are either time or ability-challenged from anywhere, at any time. For more information about the company please visit http://www.onthemuv.com.
