LEXINGTON, Ky., June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Law enforcement officers across the country will be on heightened alert for those in violation of boating under the influence laws as part of the annual Operation Dry Water weekend, July 2 – 4, 2021. Operation Dry Water (ODW) is a year-round boating under the influence awareness and enforcement campaign focused on reducing the number of alcohol- and drug-related incidents and fatalities. The U.S. Coast Guard, state, local and tribal law enforcement agencies, recreational boating safety advocates and the National Association of State Boating Law Administrators (NASBLA) are gearing up to spread awareness and prevent tragedies related to boating under the influence (BUI).
Alcohol use continues to be the leading contributing factor in recreational boating fatalities.* Since the commencement of the Operation Dry Water campaign in 2009, law enforcement officers across the nation have removed over 4,700 impaired operators from our nation's waterways, preventing dangerous and potentially catastrophic consequences. Law enforcement agencies from every U.S. state and territory are expected to participate in the Operation Dry Water campaign, focusing their efforts on detecting impaired boaters and educating the public about the dangers of boating under the influence. In 2020, 620 agencies from every state and territory took part in the Operation Dry Water weekend.
"Our mission is to ensure that everyone on the water has a safe and enjoyable experience," says Tim Dunleavy, NASBLA Chair. "This means that all operators and passengers should choose to boat sober all season long. Boating under the influence is a 100% preventable crime. Operation Dry Water, participating law enforcement agencies and our boating safety partners encourage boaters to stay safe by staying sober while boating."
Not only is alcohol use dangerous for operators, but also presents hazards to passengers as well. Intoxication can cause slips, falls over board and other dangerous incidents. Where cause of death was known, nearly 80% of fatal boating incident victims drowned.* Passengers under the influence are at-risk of serious injury and death, whether the boat operator is sober or impaired, and whether the boat is underway or not.**
Operation Dry Water is a year-round boating under the influence awareness and enforcement campaign with the mission of reducing the number of alcohol and drug-related incidents and fatalities through increased recreational boater awareness and by fostering a stronger deterrent to alcohol and drug use on the water. For more information about Operation Dry Water visit http://www.operationdrywater.org.
###
Operation Dry Water (ODW) is produced under a grant from the Sport Fish Restoration and Boating Trust Fund, administered by the U.S. Coast Guard and is a product of the National Association of State Boating Law Administrators (NASBLA).
*2019 U.S. Coast Guard Recreational Boating Statistics.
**2019 NASBLA Boating Under the Influence (BUI) Research Report.
Media Contact
Taylor Matsko, National Association of State Boating Law Administrators, 859-225-9487, taylor.matsko@nasbla.org
SOURCE National Association of State Boating Law Administrators