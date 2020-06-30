DUBLIN, June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Physical Fitness Equipment - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis and the looming economic recession, the Physical Fitness Equipment market worldwide will grow by a projected US$3.2 Billion, during the analysis period, driven by a revised compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.7%. Cardiovascular Training, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, is forecast to grow at over 4.1% and reach a market size of US$8.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. An unusual period in history, the coronavirus pandemic has unleashed a series of unprecedented events affecting every industry. The Cardiovascular Training market will be reset to a new normal which going forwards in a post COVID-19 era will be continuously redefined and redesigned. Staying on top of trends and accurate analysis is paramount now more than ever to manage uncertainty, change and continuously adapt to new and evolving market conditions.
As part of the new emerging geographic scenario, the United States is forecast to readjust to a 2.3% CAGR. Within Europe, Germany will add over US$79 Million to the region's size over the next 7 to 8 years. In addition, over US$81 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of European markets. In Japan, the Cardiovascular Training segment will reach a market size of US$397.5 Million by the close of the analysis period. Blamed for the pandemic, significant political and economic challenges confront China. Amid the growing push for decoupling and economic distancing, the changing relationship between China and the rest of the world will influence competition and opportunities in the Physical Fitness Equipment market. Against this backdrop and the changing geopolitical, business and consumer sentiments, the world's second largest economy will grow at 7.1% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$1 Billion in terms of addressable market opportunity.
The global analysis and forecast periods covered within the report are 2020-2027 (Current & Future Analysis) and 2012-2019 (Historic Review). Research estimates are provided for 2020, while research projections cover the period 2021-2027.
Key Topics Covered:
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Recent Market Activity
- Key Trends Influencing Fitness Equipment Market
- Growth Drivers in a Nutshell
- Key Growth Impeding Factors in a Nutshell
- Convergence of Fitness and Technology
- Influence of Gen Y and Gen Z on the Marketplace
- Self-Serve and On-Demand Experience
- Digital Disruption Drive Focus on Innovation
- Holistic Approach towards Health
- Measuring Health Become More Personal
- Digital Community-based Approach to Fitness
- Major Technologies that are Transforming the Fitness Industry
- Global Market Outlook
- Developed Markets: Traditional Revenue Generators Continue to Maintain their Dominance
- Global Competitor Market Shares
- Impact of COVID-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Growing Number of Health and Fitness Clubs Worldwide
- Facilities with Advanced Equipment Offer Futuristic Workouts with Immense Health Benefits
- Major Trends in the Health, Wellness and Fitness Industry Summarized
- Considerations while Selecting Commercial Physical Fitness Equipment
- Bodybuilders Remain the Core Customer Group for Commercial Equipment
- Flexibility, Privacy, and Minimal Distraction Benefits Drive Demand for Home Fitness Equipment
- Key Trends Facilitating Transition to Home Workouts
- Rising Incidents of Lifestyle Diseases
- Demand for Online Fitness Programs
- Adoption of Wearable Devices
- Popularity of Functional Fitness
- Alternative Fitness Coaching
- Focus on Preventative Healthcare to Fuel Demand for Home Fitness Equipment
- Myriad Benefits Drive Adoption of Elliptical Trainers for Home Use
- Rising Need to Maintain Physical Activity among the Aging Population: A Weighty Growth Driver
- Demographic Statistics of the Global Aging Populace: Unfurling the Market Potential
- Growing Overweight and Obese Population Benefit Market Prospects for Treadmills andOther Fitness Equipment
- Personalized Solutions for Specialized Training
- Incorporation of Advanced Software
- Rising Participation of Women in Sports and Fitness Due to Increasing Spending Power Boosts Sales
- Large Number of Women Adopt Fitness,Sports Nutrition and Wearable Technology
- Surging Interest in Home Gym Exercising among Women
- Big Sporting Events Underpin Sales Growth
- Muscle Strengthening Equipment Gain Popularityamong Youth
- Cardio Equipment Outweigh Weights
- Elliptical Trainers: Offering Advantagesover Treadmills
- Stationary Upright Exercise Bicycle: Idealfor Cardio Workouts
- Treadmill Desks: The New Fad
- Trends Towards Group Exercise PromotesMarket Expansion
- Technology Integration in Fitness Equipmentfor the Visually Impaired Augurs Well for the Market
- Developing Countries: Focal Point for Current andFuture Market Growth
- Increasing Production Activity to FavorMarket Growth
- Favorable Demographic & Economic Trends Strengthen Market Prospects
- The VUE VR Treadmill
- Fusion CST
- Peloton-Tread: High-Technology Integrated Treadmill
- Fitness Equipment & Device Innovations at CES 2018
- Treadmills with Heart Rate Monitors
- Fitness Equipment with Multiple Hi-Tech Features
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
