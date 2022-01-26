ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Central Florida Bonding announces their newest blog designed to inform people about the relationship between sporting events and the increase in domestic violence and DUI crimes. Hadi Khouri, owner of Central Florida Bonding, states, "Watching football is an American pastime. People like to watch games in person or with a group of people at a bar or at home. Unfortunately, things can turn ugly after a game and often result in a domestic violence incident."
The blog discusses various reasons why a person might engage in domestic violence. A few of the reasons include:
- Drinking alcohol
- Stress levels that fluctuate up and down depending on how the game is going
- One might have money bet on the game and become angry if their team loses
- One may get caught up in the moment and lash out at the nearest person
All of these factors contribute to an increase in domestic violence. Though some studies support these findings, a game is not responsible for the increase in crimes. These types of crimes increase due to the behavior of individuals attending a game or watching a game at a bar or home.
Along with an increase in domestic violence, we have seen an increase in DUI's that occur after a sporting event. Khouri adds, "The upcoming playoff games as well as the Super Bowl mean that more and more people will be gathering together with friends to watch the games. During this time, people have a tendency to drink alcohol. Because the games last for quite a long period of time, people have a tendency to over indulge. That's fine as long as they don't drink and drive. We find that people who have been drinking don't typically make the best decisions and get behind the wheel. If stopped, this could result in a DUI charge, an accident, injuries, or even death."
To learn more about the connection between sporting events and domestic violence and DUI's, please visit online at https://cfborlando.com/dui-domestic-violence-sporting-events/
Central Florida Bonding provides bail for clients facing numerous charges such as domestic violence, DUI, drug trafficking, child neglect, assault, theft, battery, and more. This bail bond agency has a bail bond agent available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, and 365 days a year to assist with the bail bond process. Central Florida Bonding is licensed to post bonds across the state of Florida and across the United States with affiliated agencies. To start the bail bond process defendants should call 407-841-3646.
Central Florida Bonding has been serving Central Florida since 1979. Residents living in Orange, Seminole, Volusia, Osceola, Lake, and Brevard counties have all benefitted from the expertise of the bail bond agents at Central Florida Bonding. Khouri states, "Our bail bond agents are ready to assist you or your family member.
All of our agents are experienced and knowledgeable. They are ready to help guide you through the ins and outs of the bail bond process. Our agents can help you with paperwork, notify you of court dates, and answer any questions that you may have regarding the criminal justice system. We pride ourselves on providing top notch customer service and treat every client with respect and empathy."
Central Florida Bonding is located at 2911 39th Street, Suite 300, in Orlando, Florida. To learn more about this bail bond agency and the services they can provide, visit online at https://cfborlando.com/ or call 407-841-3646.
Media Contact
Hadi Khouri, Central Florida Bonding, 407-841-3646, cfborlando@cfborlando.com
SOURCE Central Florida Bonding