NEW YORK, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
The outdoor furniture market is set to grow by USD 8.27 billion, progressing at a CAGR of over 3% during 2020-2024. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Ashley Furniture Industries Inc., Barbeques Galore, Berkshire Hathaway Inc., Brown Jordan Inc., Century Furniture LLC, Herman Miller Inc., Home Depot Product Authority LLC, Inter IKEA Systems B.V., Lowe's Companies Inc., and Williams-Sonoma, Inc are some of the major market participants. The rising demand for patio heating products will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Outdoor Furniture Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
Outdoor Furniture Market is segmented as below:
- Product
- Outdoor Furniture And Accessories
- Outdoor Grills And Accessories
- Patio Heating Products
- End-user
- Residential
- Commercial
- Distribution channel
- Offline
- Online
- Geographic Landscape
- APAC
- Europe
- North America
- MEA
- South America.
To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR41099
Outdoor Furniture Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, the outdoor furniture market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Ashley Furniture Industries Inc., Barbeques Galore, Berkshire Hathaway Inc., Brown Jordan Inc., Century Furniture LLC, Herman Miller Inc., Home Depot Product Authority LLC, Inter IKEA Systems B.V., Lowe's Companies Inc., and Williams-Sonoma, Inc.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Outdoor Furniture Market size
- Outdoor Furniture Market trends
- Outdoor Furniture Market industry analysis
The rising demand for patio heating products is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, a long replacement cycle may threaten the growth of the market.
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports. Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the outdoor furniture market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Related Reports on Consumer Discretionary Include:
Global Do-It-Yourself Home Improvement Retailing Market- The do-it-yourself home improvement retailing market is segmented by product (lumber and landscape management, tools and hardware, decor and indoor garden, kitchen, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America). Download FREE Sample Report
Global Food Delivery Services Market- The food delivery services market is segmented by geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA) and market landscape (order focused and logistics focused). Download FREE Sample Report
Outdoor Furniture Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist outdoor furniture market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the outdoor furniture market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the outdoor furniture market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of outdoor furniture market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
- Market Overview
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product placement
- Outdoor furniture and accessories - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Outdoor grills and accessories - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Patio heating products - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user placement
- Residential - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Commercial - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by End-user
Market Segmentation by Distribution channel
- Market segments
- Comparison by Distribution channel placement
- Offline - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Online - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Distribution channel
Customer landscape
- Overview
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- Market drivers
- Volume driver - Demand led growth
- Volume driver - Supply led growth
- Volume driver - External factors
- Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets
- Price driver - Inflation
- Price driver - Shift from lower to higher-priced units
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Ashley Furniture Industries, Inc.
- Barbeques Galore
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc.
- Brown Jordan, Inc.
- Century Furniture LLC
- Herman Miller, Inc.
- Home Depot Product Authority LLC
- Inter IKEA Systems B.V.
- Lowe's Companies Inc.
- Williams-Sonoma, Inc.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
Report Page: https://www.technavio.com/report/outdoor-furniture-market-analysis-industry-analysis
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/outdoor-furniture-market-to-grow-usd-8-27-billion-through-2024--key-drivers-trends-and-market-forecasts--17000-technavio-research-reports-301284223.html
SOURCE Technavio