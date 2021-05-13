DENVER, May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OUTWARD HOUND, a portfolio company of Prospect Hill Growth Partners, has made swimming safety a priority by adding bright new colorways to its line up of best-selling dog life jackets. OUTWARD HOUND life jackets have been recognized and recommended by Business Insider and the American Kennel Club for their superior comfort and safety features. New colors include pink, green, and blue to the Dawson Life Jacket, and pink, yellow, and camo to the popular Granby Life Jacket for increased visibility.
Warm weather is right around the corner and with that comes fun in the sun and in the water. With all the features that made the original dog life jackets great, OUTWARD HOUND is introducing six new colors so pet parents can keep their pup safe in style. Visibility is crucial for swimming safety. In addition to reflective accents, the vibrant colors included in the OUTWARD HOUND life jackets will help pet parents spot their dog in the water easily from a distance or if they are paddling in murkier waters.
Granby life jacket details:
- Adjustable straps and neoprene belly band
- Front neck float
- Durable rescue handles
- Comes in colors orange, green, yellow, pink, and camo
- Come in five sizes XS-XL
Dawson life jacket details:
- Adjustable straps and belly band
- Durable rescue handles
- Neoprene design for added warmth
- Comes in colors red, pink, green, and blue
- Comes in five sizes XS-XL
"We are excited to provide our customers with more unique color options for safe adventures in and around the water this summer," said OUTWARD HOUND CEO Michael Black. "Pet safety is our top priority, and each feature of these life jackets is designed with our dogs' wellbeing in mind. Our goal is to deliver happiness and memorable experiences with safety at the forefront," said Mr. Black.
About OUTWARD HOUND
Outward Hound® is a Prospect Hill Growth Partners Portfolio Company that is an award-winning innovator, creator, manufacturer and distributor of the highest quality toys, games, gear and feeders for dogs and cats. The company's portfolio of brands includes Outward Hound, Planet Dog, Petstages, Wholesome Pride Pet Treats, Best Friends by Sheri, and Nina Ottosson treat puzzle toys. Outward Hound is headquartered outside of Denver in Centennial, CO. For more, visit OutwardHound.com and follow @OutwardHound on Instagram.
About Prospect Hill Growth Partners
Prospect Hill Growth Partners is a Boston-area private equity firm that makes control equity investments in North American consumer and healthcare growth companies. The partners at Prospect Hill have collectively invested $2.7 billion of capital in more than 35 portfolio companies over two decades. The partners' successful investment track record has been built on their sector-focused investment strategy and expertise, a robust operational value-add model, and strong alignment of interests. For more, visit www.prospecthillgrowth.com.
Contact:
Michael Parness
michael.parness@outwardhound.com
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/outward-hound-drops-six-new-life-jacket-colorways-301290007.html
SOURCE Outward Hound