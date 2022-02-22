CLEARWATER, Fla., Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- More than one hundred aviation industry leaders, partners, and volunteers joined National Aviation Academy (NAA) and the Pinellas Community Foundation (PCF) on Wednesday, February 2, 2022, at Innisbrook Golf Resort in Palm Harbor, FL, to raise over one hundred thousand dollars for hard-working aviation maintenance students in need.
Throughout the day, attendees enjoyed a variety of events and activities, including a scramble-style golf tournament, a hole-in-one competition, various putting and driving games, and a silent auction. The day concluded with an awards ceremony and dinner party recognizing sponsors, silent auction winners, and top players throughout the tournament. The final ceremony also featured a live auction with several memorabilia items donated by esteemed NFL coach Monte Kiffin, who was also in attendance.
Pam Van Sant, President & Chief Operating Officer of NAA, says, "We are so proud to see our partners come together to make aviation maintenance training more accessible to deserving individuals. We believe that education opens the door to opportunity, growth, and creates long-lasting positive change in our communities."
Despite challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic, the aviation industry is recovering, and the global need for skilled aircraft mechanics is significant. Boeing estimates that 739,000 new aviation maintenance technicians will be needed globally in the next 20 years!
Investment in future generations of aviation maintenance technicians is critical to the continued success of the aviation industry. In addition to the NAA Scholarship Golf Tournament, NAA hosts several fundraising initiatives to bolster aviation maintenance education, including an annual Food Truck Festival and an upcoming Casino Night.
The tournament's Premier Sponsor and the scholarship fund's leading partner, Schmidt Investments, was founded in 1963 and is a national commercial real estate development management company with locations in Wisconsin and Colorado with headquarters in Orlando, FL. Schmidt Investments works with reputable retailers, vendors, and lenders to ensure all development and economic objectives meet their client's needs. Services include extensive market and site-level analysis, acquisitions, development and design, construction, leasing, and management.
Embraer, the Champion Sponsor, is a Brazilian multinational aerospace manufacturer established in 1969. Embraer is one of the largest commercial aircraft manufacturing companies globally and regularly contributes evolutionary achievements in executive aviation, defense, and security. Embraer is a frequent collaborator of National Aviation Academy, offering countless life-changing career opportunities to NAA students.
The Awards Ceremony Sponsor Citizens National Bank (CNB) is one of the largest community banks in Mississippi, serving their local communities since 1888. CNB is known for significant partnerships with well-known charitable organizations and their efforts to enhance the quality of life in the communities they serve.
Ranked among the country's Top 50 Resort Courses by Golf Digest and having hosted numerous U.S. Open Qualifiers, NCAA Championships, and the LGPGA TOUR's Legends Championship, Innisbrook Golf Resort is one of the most acclaimed golf resorts in the country. Innisbrook courses have withstood the test of the world's most skilled players and are one of the most photographed courses in Florida.
Thanks to the generosity of sponsors and attendees, the lives of hard-working students will be impacted for the better. NAA students and graduates actively drive our economy by maintaining air cargo operations and keep us connected through the service of passenger aircraft. Their contributions are essential to one of our nation's most pride-filled and storied industries – aviation.
About National Aviation Academy
National Aviation Academy (NAA) has provided aviation maintenance training since 1932. Dedicated to building a quality aviation maintenance workforce, NAA offers Aviation Maintenance and Advanced Aircraft Systems training. The institution garners a worldwide reputation that includes an innovative curriculum, hands-on training, and a forward-thinking sensibility. Students of NAA gain industry knowledge and exceptional skills by engaging with faculty with years of experience across all maintenance sectors. Companies that hire NAA graduates offer long-term and viable careers with earning and growth potential. NAA trains individuals from across the globe at campuses located in Clearwater, FL, and Concord, MA. For more information, call (800) 659-2080 or visit naa.edu.
About Pinellas Community Foundation
The Pinellas Community Foundation (PCF) is a steady beacon of hope in the Pinellas county community, providing annual grants to nonprofit social services educational and cultural agencies. Since its founding in 1969, more than $60 million in grants have served deserving Pinellas-based charities. These grants help bridge the widening economic gap, ensuring nonprofit organizations can continue their work to build a brighter future for every Pinellas County resident.
