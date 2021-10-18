ATLANTA, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Transformative new sports league OTE (Overtime Elite) announced its first brand partnership today with Gatorade. This deal brings together the leading sports fuel brand and the newest, most innovative basketball league - a partnership centered around supporting athletes in their path to success.
"Gatorade has been the standard bearer in the sports fuel space for decades and to have them be our first brand partner is monumental for Overtime Elite," said Aaron Ryan, OTE Commissioner and President. "There is perfect alignment between the two brands where the athlete is at the center of our mission and together we'll support them on their journey by focusing on their needs, their health, and their progress on and off the court."
As the official sports drink of OTE, Gatorade will have a presence both on and off the sidelines to drive athletic performance. Along with providing products from across the brand's portfolio, the partnership will offer the league access to leading hydration and nutrition expertise from the Gatorade Sports Science Institute. Gatorade will also have a significant presence at OTE's new facility, including a state-of-the-art Gatorade Fuel Bar in the building's performance space, which will give athletes the opportunity to personalize their fueling. Additionally, using Overtime and Overtime Elite's digital reach, the brands plan to integrate Gatorade products and services into storytelling for the athletes across all platforms.
"As a brand rooted in sport, we've spent more than 55 years working directly with athletes, so we know firsthand there's no singular path to an athletic journey," said Jeff Kearney, global head of sports marketing at Gatorade. "Overtime Elite represents a unique connectivity with our audience, which allows us to engage directly with athletes during and beyond the moment of sweat."
About OTE
OTE (Overtime Elite) is a transformative new sports league that offers the world's most talented young basketball players a better pathway to becoming professional athletes, while engaging and inspiring a new community of digitally native fans.
OTE (pronounced Oh-Tee-E), a division of next-generation sports brand Overtime, provides a comprehensive accelerator for elite players' professional careers. The league offers a year-round development program combining world-class coaching, cutting-edge sports science and performance technologies, top-notch facilities, and a rigorous, highly personalized academic program that energizes and enhances each athlete's journey from proficiency to pro.
About Gatorade
The Gatorade Company, a division of PepsiCo (NASDAQ: PEP), meets the needs of consumers who participate in Sports and Fitness, through brands that include Gatorade, Propel, Muscle Milk, Evolve and Bolt24. The solutions they provide are driven by a deep understanding of the unique needs and occasions of different types of sports and fitness. Gatorade, their marquee brand, is underpinned by more than 50-year history of studying the best athletes in the world and sports-nutrition research by the Gatorade Sport Science Institute, allowing it to provide scientifically-formulated products that meet athletes' needs both on and off the field. For more information and a full list of products, please visit http://www.gatorade.com.
