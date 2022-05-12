Bueckers to Executive Produce Overtime's WBB Takeover featuring 15 of the country's best high school athletesBROOKLYN, N.Y., May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Overtime, the leading brand for the next generation of sports fans, announced today its partnering with Gatorade on a two-day basketball experience in Atlanta on May 13 - 14 that will showcase the top high school basketball players in the country. University of Connecticut Guard and Gatorade athlete Paige Bueckers will serve as Executive Producer of Overtime's WBB Takeover, where the most talented and influential female high school players will battle for supremacy on the court.
Attendees will include several former Gatorade Players of the Year, including Mikaylah Williams, Ta'Niya Latson, Paris Clark, KK Arnold, Maya Nnaji, Chance Gray and more. NCAA Champion and 2019 Takeover "Queen of the Court" crowned winner Zia Cooke, and NCAA champion and two-time Pac-12 champion Haley Jones, will also be in attendance.
"Working with Overtime has always been a great experience so I'm excited to partner with them on this year's WBB Takeover," said Bueckers. "It's incredible to see all these amazing players come together, competing and showing out for the next generation of sports fans who are continuing to support and follow us along on our journey."
Overtime fans have come to love Takeover exhibitions because it's a complete reimagining of what a basketball event can be. As the presenting partner of the WBB Takeover, Gatorade will sponsor Paige Bueckers Film School, executive produced by the rising junior, where she will sit down with participating athletes 1:1 providing mentorship on how to help build skillsets for that next level. The WBB Takeover Movie, a film capturing the weekend's best on-and-off-court moments, will also receive support from Gatorade. WBB Takeover content will be distributed to Overtime's 65MM+ fans and followers across multiple platforms.
"Teaming up with Overtime to spotlight some of the brightest talent in women's basketball was an opportunity we couldn't pass up as we look to continue to champion women in sport," said Brandi Ray, head of consumer and athlete engagement at Gatorade. "Overtime has one of the most highly engaged athlete audiences anywhere, and our work together gives us the opportunity to create meaningful connections with the next generation of female athletes."
"Experiencing the Takeover in 2019 is what led me to join Overtime because they did things differently," said Shea Dawson, Head of Athlete Relations at Overtime. "Back at it now in OTE Arena, these incredible athletes are reimagining what the future of basketball looks like and we're looking forward to sharing their stories with our fans."
Overtime Elite players will be present in Atlanta to support the WBB Takeover and to concurrently compete in their own events. Weekend highlights include: - The Dunk Show presented by Meta Quest featuring OTE and WBB stars
- State Farm Queen of the Court and State Farm King of the Court competitions, crowning the top 1v1 players
- WBB and OTE 3v3 competitions
- Off-court activities for fans including a surprise musical performance, player autographs, photo opportunities and more
For the full schedule of events, including where fans can purchase tickets, visit https://www.overtimeelite.com/.
About Overtime
Overtime is the leading brand for the next generation of sports fans. In just five years, Overtime has built a community of over 65 million followers. The brand spans multiple verticals including basketball, football, soccer, gaming, sneakers, and business units including sponsorship, e-commerce, licensing and owned leagues.
Based in NYC, Overtime is funded by top VC firms, industry leaders, and athletes, including Andreessen Horowitz, Spark Capital, Sapphire Sport, Bezos Expeditions (the personal investment company of Jeff Bezos), Micromanagement Ventures (the family of the late David Stern), Black Capital, Morgan Stanley Counterpoint Global, Blackstone Strategic Partners, PROOF, Gaingels, Alexis Ohanian, Drake, and 30+ NBA stars including Carmelo Anthony and Kevin Durant.
About Gatorade
The Gatorade Company, a division of PepsiCo (NASDAQ: PEP), meets the needs of consumers who participate in sports and fitness, through brands that include Gatorade, Propel, Muscle Milk, and Evolve. The solutions they provide are driven by a deep understanding of the unique occasions and needs across athletic activity. Gatorade, their marquee brand, is underpinned by a 56-year history of studying the best athletes in the world, and sports nutrition research by the Gatorade Sport Science Institute, allowing it to provide scientifically formulated products that meet athletes' needs both on and off the field. For more information and a full list of products, please visit http://www.gatorade.com.
