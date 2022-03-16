CARLSBAD, Calif., March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Pacific Sportfishing Alliance is excited to announce their participation in the 2022 International Sportsmen's Expos both in Salt Lake City, Utah and Denver, Colorado. Pacific Sportfishing Alliance will be in attendance over for days in each location, from March 17th through the 20th at the Mountain America Expo Center in Salt Lake City and March 24th through the 27th at the Colorado Convention Center in Denver. The annual show attracts sportfishing, hunting, travel and outdoor enthusiasts alike from all over the world, offering a great presence for Pacific Sportfishing Alliance as one of the valued exhibitors.
Pacific Sportfishing Alliance offers to their valued member base fishing destinations throughout the Pacific Ocean, including regions of Alaska, Southern California, Mexico and Panama. Their high-value membership programs entitles sportfishing enthusiasts to utilize the clubs' various high-value destinations throughout the year at wholesale pricing with all-inclusive fishing, food, drinks, airport transfers and lodging. For those not quite ready to commit at the member level, Pacific Sportfishing Alliance also offers non-member bookings at discount pricing as well as member specials specifically to attendees to the Sportsmen's Expos.
In order to provide the most value to members and their budget, Pacific Sportfishing Alliance has assembled high-value annual membership packages which also have the flexible option for members to trade their time for other outdoor adventure trips including hunting, fishing, skiing, surfing, condos, cabins, etc. through a platform called Trips4Trade. This membership benefit by itself offers tremendous flexibly and value to their members.
Pacific Sportfishing Alliance is currently seeking interested sportfishing enthusiasts who are considering such an adventurous and valuable opportunity. For more information call Larry Hansen at (760) 331-2650 or visit https://www.pacificsportfishingalliance.com for more details.
Larry Hansen, Pacific Sportfishing Alliance, +1 (760) 331-2650, lhansen@pacificsportfishingalliance.com
