CARLSBAD, Calif., Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Pacific Sportfishing Alliance is pleased and excited to announce their participation in the 2022 Safari Club International (SCI) Show in Las Vegas. Covering four days from January 19th to the 22nd, the annual show attracts fishing, hunting and travel enthusiasts alike from all over the world. Held at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Hotel in Las Vegas, the International organization is celebrating its 50th anniversary with live events, entertainment, auctions, exhibits, seminars and speakers. Past years have boasted over 1,000 exhibitors and more than 18,000 attendees, offering a great presence for Pacific Sportfishing Alliance as one of the valued exhibitors.
Pacific Sportfishing Alliance offers to their valued member base fishing destinations throughout the Pacific Ocean, including regions of Alaska, Southern California, Mexico and Panama. Their high-value membership programs entitles sportfishing enthusiasts to stay at their resort for one week per year with all-inclusive fishing, food, drinks, airport transfers and lodging. For those not quite ready to commit at the member level, Pacific Sportfishing Alliance also offers non-member bookings at discount pricing as well as member specials specifically to attendees to the SCI Show.
In order to provide the most value to members and their budget, Pacific Sportfishing Alliance has assembled high-value annual membership packages which also have the flexible option for members to trade their time for other outdoor adventure trips including hunting, fishing, skiing, surfing, condos, cabins, etc. through a platform called Trips4Trade. This membership benefit by itself offers tremendous flexibly and value to their members.
Pacific Sportfishing Alliance is currently seeking interested sportfishing enthusiasts who are considering such an adventurous and valuable opportunity. For more information call Larry Hansen at (760) 331-2650 or visit https://www.pacificsportfishingalliance.com for more details.
