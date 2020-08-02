PLATTSBURGH, N.Y., Aug. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Turning in his best performance of the week, Brandon Palaniuk leveraged a blistering afternoon bite to sack up 21 pounds, 6 ounces and win the Bassmaster Elite at Lake Champlain with a four-day total of 80-1.

This is the fourth B.A.S.S. win for the 2017 Angler of the Year from Rathdrum, Idaho. He earned a first-place prize of $100,000.

After a strong start yielded a pair of 4-pound-class fish by 8:30 a.m., Palaniuk continued catching quality smallmouth throughout the day. A key move and a heads-up response led him to the gold mine that produced a 4-4, a 4-6 and a 4-8 between 12:10 and 1:56 p.m.

"I had one boulder and I shut down before I got to it and as I came off pad, I see a dot on my (Humminbird) Down Imaging and I'm like, 'Holy cow, that looks like a giant smallmouth,'" Palaniuk said. "I grabbed my rod, threw my bait back before I even dropped my trolling motor.

"The boat's drifting away, I drop my trolling motor, I pick up and my line's swimming off. I set the hook and a 4 1/2-pounder goes airborne — way back there. After I caught that fish, I rolled up to the boulder and they were stacked on top of it. Then, every single boulder on that flat in 28 to 32 feet of water had a 4-plus-pounder on it."

Sticking with what produced the majority of his bites this week, Palaniuk caught his final-round fish on a drop shot with a green pumpkin/blue fleck X Zone Finesse Slammer. He used a No. 2 drop-shot hook and a 3/8-ounce VMC tungsten teardrop weight.

After three days of mostly calm conditions, Championship Sunday brought strong winds, clouds and occasional showers. Noting that the wind likely moved schools of baitfish into the areas he fished, Palaniuk said his game plan came together as well as he'd hoped.

Keeping himself within striking distance all week, Palaniuk placed eighth on Day 1 with 19-12, slipped to 11th on Day 2 with a limit of 18-10 and made the final Top 10 cut on Day 3 by rising to fifth with 20-5.

"It was just one of those days where everything worked out," he said. "All week long, I said, 'Just give me a shot,' because I looked at the weather and I knew we were going to get that windy weather we got in practice.

"I had a really good practice and I felt like I could literally drive around, look at my (Humminbird) LakeMaster charts, pull up on a spot and catch big ones. I think the wind this morning helped push those baitfish up and it moved a lot of those fish up. Those fish aren't resident fish; they chase schools of bait."

Spending his day targeting flats with scattered rock and boulders within the Inland Sea (Champlain's northeast section), Palaniuk said his pattern was so reliable he actually moved with the bait schools. He started on a likely spot and drifted with the wind until he no longer spotted fish on his Humminbird 360.

"When I started not seeing them, I'd jump to the next place and catch another big one," Palaniuk said. "I hit one magical school this afternoon and every single boulder I could see on with Mega 360 (Imaging) had a big one on it.

"I literally started laughing while I was fighting them, because it was that good."

Seth Feider of New Market, Minn., finished second with 78-14. After mixing it up with largemouth and smallmouth for three days, he focused on the latter Sunday and caught a limit of 19-14 to go with his previous bags that went 20-1, 21-7 and 17-8.

Feider caught his bass on a flat with a grassline point in 12 feet. He used a medium-diving crankbait and a Carolina-rigged Zoom Speed Craw.

"It's where I'd been starting every day and then leaving and going largemouth fishing (around marina docks)," Feider said. "I knew with the cloudy skies my largemouth bite was out today, so I leaned on it as hard as I could.

"I got really lucky and caught two great big ones that gave me a chance. It just wasn't enough."

Jamie Hartman of Russellville, Ark., finished third with 78-5. Hartman took the lead on Day 1 with 22-1 — the event's biggest bag — and held the top spot for two more days with bags of 20-3 and 17-8. He added 18-9 Sunday.

Focusing on a rocky point with grass, Hartman caught his fish on a Carolina rig with a craw bait and a 3/8-ounce peanut butter and jelly color Riot Baits Lil' Creeper jig with a twin-tail trailer. Today's dim weather seemed to stifle the hot morning bite he had experienced the previous three days.

"The bites were slow; very spaced out — it took me until 11 before I had a decent weight," Hartman said. "The mornings had been slow, but when the sun would come up, it was like a light switch and they started eating good. We didn't get that today."

Feider won the Phoenix Boats Big Bass honors with a 6-6 largemouth he caught on Day 2, earning an additional $1,000.

Hartman took home $3,000 for being the highest-placing entrant in the Toyota Bonus Bucks program, and Jason Williamson earned $2,000 for being the second-highest placing entrant.

The tournament was hosted by the Adirondack Coast Visitors Bureau, City of Plattsburgh and Clinton County with support from the Office of the Governor of the State of New York.

Finish

Name

Hometown

Total lbs-oz

Earnings

1

Brandon Palaniuk

Rathdrum, ID

80-01

$100,000

2

Seth Feider

New Market, MN

78-14

$28,000

3

Jamie Hartman

Newport, NY

78-05

$20,000

4

David Mullins

Mt Carmel, TN

77-13

$15,000

5

Jason Williamson

Wagener, SC

76-11

$15,000

6

Ed Loughran III

Richmond, VA

76-01

$15,000

7

Koby Kreiger

Alva, FL

75-04

$15,000

8

Brock Mosley 

Collinsville, MS

74-02

$15,000

9

Cory Johnston

Cavan, Ontario, Canada

73-13

$15,000

10

Taku Ito

Chiba Japan

73-10

$15,000

11

Scott Canterbury            

Odenville, AL

56-04

$12,000

12

Buddy Gross

Chickamauga, GA

55-04

$12,000

13

Micah Frazier          

Newnan, GA

55-02

$12,000

14

Paul Mueller            

Naugatuck, CT

55-01

$12,000

15

Jeff Gustafson

Keewatin, Ontario, Canada

54-15

$12,000

16

Shane LeHew

Catawba, NC

54-05

$11,000

17

Matt Arey

Shelby, NC

54-01

$10,000

18

Austin Felix        

Eden Prairie, MN

53-12

$10,000

19

Bernie Schultz            

Gainesville, FL

53-12

$10,000

20

Todd Auten        

Lake Wylie, SC

53-10

$10,000

21

Chad Pipkens          

Dewitt, MI

53-00

$10,000

22

Kyle Welcher      

Opelika, AL

53-00

$10,000

23

Luke Palmer      

Coalgate, OK

52-13

$10,000

24

Brandon Lester            

Fayetteville, TN

52-13

$10,000

25

Frank Talley        

Temple, TX

52-11

$10,000

26

Bryan Schmitt          

Deale, MD

52-09

$11,000

27

Hunter Shryock        

Newcomerstown, OH

52-06

$10,000

28

Patrick Walters            

Summerville, SC

52-06

$10,000

29

Garrett Paquette        

Canton, MI

52-06

$10,000

30

Chris Johnston            

Peterborough, Ontario, Canada

52-04

$10,000

31

Stetson Blaylock              

Benton, AR

52-03

$10,000

32

Drew Cook          

Midway, FL

50-14

$10,000

33

Chad Morgenthaler              

Reeds Spring, MO

50-09

$10,000

34

Shane Lineberger            

Lincolnton, NC

50-04

$10,000

35

Clent Davis          

Montevallo, AL

50-01

$10,000

36

Rick Morris

Lake Gaston, VA

47-00

$10,000

37

Rob Digh        

Denver, NC

46-13

$10,000

38

Matt Herren          

Ashville, AL

44-11

$10,000

39

Derek Hudnall          

Denham Springs, LA

44-07

$10,000

40

Tyler Rivet          

Raceland, LA

40-02

$10,000

41

Caleb Kuphall             

Mukwonago, WI

33-10

$7,500

42

Chris Zaldain              

Fort Worth, TX

33-08

$7,500

43

Kyle Monti        

Okeechobee, FL

33-05

$7,500

44

Destin DeMarion        

Grove City, PA

33-03

$7,500

45

Greg DiPalma          

Millville, NJ

33-03

$7,500

46

Clark Wendlandt          

Leander, TX

33-01

$5,000

47

Drew Benton            

Blakely, GA

33-00

$5,000

48

Keith Combs      

Huntington, TX

32-15

$5,000

49

Cliff Prince            

Palatka, FL

32-11

$2,500

50

Cody Hollen            

Beaverton, OR

32-11

$2,500

 

Media Contact: Emily Harley, B.A.S.S. Communications Manager, 205-313-0945, eharley@bassmaster.com

Recommended for you

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.