CARLSBAD, Calif., March 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Panama Sportfishing Alliance is excited to announce a recent deal for the organization to purchase four (4) new state-of-the-art Cobia 2800cc tournament-style sportfishing boats for the organization's members to enjoy. The boats are being custom built, and are set to be brought to the Panamanian resort in Boca Chica over the next 24 months.
The high-performance luxury sportfishing boats will have twin F200XCA engines, a fantastic running surface, tournament-inspired features, advanced angling options, cockpit-insulated fish boxes, SS gunnel rod holders, and a full array of electronics with state-of-the-art sonar technology to find the biggest fish in Panama.
Panama Sportfishing Alliance has developed a high-value membership program which entitles sportfishing enthusiasts to stay at the resort for one week per year with all-inclusive fishing, food, drinks, airport transfers and lodging.
Targeting fish species such as Yellowfin Tuna, Marlin, Wahoo, Dorado, Cubera Snapper, and Grouper, Panama Sportfishing Alliance offers members daily fishing excursions on these Cobia performance boats with state-of-the-art gear and expert local guides.
In order to provide the most value to members and their budget, Panama Sportfishing Alliance has assembled high-value annual membership packages which also have the flexible option for members to trade their time in Panama for other outdoor adventure trips including hunting, fishing, skiing, surfing, condos, cabins, etc. through a platform called Trips4Trade.
As a completely unique and exciting offering in the Boca Chica region, Panama Sportfishing Alliance is currently seeking interested sportfishing enthusiasts who are considering such an adventurous and valuable opportunity. For more information call Larry Hansen at (760) 331-2650 or visit https://www.panamasportfishingalliance.com for more details.
Larry Hansen, Panama Sportfishing Alliance, +1 (760) 331-2650, lhansen@panamasportfishingalliance.com
