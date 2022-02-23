PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, Swiss developer Dominik Senn announces the groundbreaking of Panther National, slated to open in late 2023 in the heart of upscale enclave Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. Designed in partnership with world-renowned architect Max Strang, legendary golfer Jack Nicklaus, PGA TOUR player Justin Thomas, and in collaboration with Tesla Energy, the luxury golf and lifestyle community marks the first of its kind in Florida and the first golf development in Palm Beach County in almost two decades.
Panther National combines 218 custom, modern estates with a Jack Nicklaus Signature Golf Course in collaboration with Justin Thomas and premium community amenities for an unparalleled modern luxury living experience unlike anything else in the country. The development—envisioned by Senn, a retired Swiss alpine ski racer and president and founder of international sports management agency 4sports & Entertainment—is now accepting reservations for the first collection, including 78 estate homes and sites, officially released for contract this summer.
"More than five years in the making, my vision for Panther National was initially inspired by what I believe is a void in the market," says Senn. "I feel strongly that there is a desire for a new modern, lifestyle-driven golf community that redefines luxury living. I'm thrilled to collaborate with world-class partners such as Max Strang, Jack Nicklaus, Justin Thomas and Tesla Energy to bring that vision to fruition here in Palm Beach Gardens."
MODERN DESIGN WITH EUROPEAN SENSIBILITIES
After evaluating five different land plots throughout South Florida for the development, Senn and team finalized an agreement for the last desirable, buildable plot in the Palm Beach Gardens, a total of approximately 400 acres surrounded by a 2,400-acre conservation area. Comprised of 139 third-acre sites, 58 half-acre sites, and 21 one-acre sites, Panther National's residences will pair sleek, modern elegance with visionary, environmentally sensitive engineering for a sustainable and effortless luxury living experience. Prospective homeowners can choose from multiple floor plans ranging from 4,700 to more than 10,000 square feet with ultra-luxury residences featuring three to six bedrooms across one or two stories. All residences will feature a two or three car garage with electric car charging units, space for a golf cart, an outdoor kitchen, and private pool.
Reflective of Strang's focus on environmental stewardship and modernist design approach, the estates at Panther National will utilize ecologically sensitive construction products, LEED certified materials, and green building practices. In addition, Panther National will collaborate with Tesla Energy, a leading innovator in the industry, to provide power wall back up systems within the estates and amenities throughout the development enhancing the community's commitment to clean energy.
"Panther National is creating modern residences that blend elegant architecture and energy sustainability," says Strang. "I am pleased to collaborate with the Panther National development team and Tesla as they share the goal of building cleaner, more resilient communities."
NICKLAUS AND THOMAS DESIGNED GOLF EXPERIENCE
In partnership with iconic golf champion Jack Nicklaus and current PGA TOUR star Justin Thomas, Panther National will feature a Jack Nicklaus Signature 18-hole course with elevations and features unlike any other course in the state. Combining the best of Nicklaus's traditional design approach with the modern perspective of Thomas, one of the most talented young players in the world today, Panther National's championship course will offer an unparalleled new golf experience. The collaboration between the two golfers represents the first time Nicklaus and Thomas have teamed up to work together on a golf course project. The course will be complemented by world class training facilities, featuring state-of-the-art ball tracing technology, elite pros to provide tailored instruction, an indoor simulator, putting room, and high-end fitness training equipment. In addition, members can take advantage of Panther National's fitting facility with custom fitting, stocked premium clubs and shafts from all major equipment manufacturers. Golfers of all skill levels will enjoy playing on the community's 9-hole, par-3 practice course with a short game area and hitting bays.
"Developing the first private golf club community in Florida with a contemporary architectural style has been a vision of mine for some time," says Senn. "Partnering with Jack and the Nicklaus Design team, as well as Justin Thomas, was an easy decision. Nobody does a better job in creating a golf experience that can challenge the top touring professionals in the world, while offering an enjoyable experience for members and guests of all ages and skill levels."
UNMATCHED COMMUNITY AMENITIES
Panther National emphasizes a luxurious, wellness-oriented lifestyle with a host of first-class amenities. Homeowners and their guests will enjoy an expansive, contemporary Clubhouse featuring European-style service with progressive, health-forward cuisine and a premium, curated selection of wine and spirits. A wellness lifestyle center designed with the whole family in mind will offer a range of experiences, including a stunning spa providing holistic wellness, rejuvenation, and beauty services in addition to saunas and innovative water therapy treatments; a state-of-the-art fitness center and yoga studio; tennis complex; and resort-style pool.
"Panther National will offer a complete lifestyle – from food and architecture to golf and work-life balance with European-style service and modern, Scandinavian inspired design elements," Senn notes. "I think the pandemic has reminded people that maintaining a healthy lifestyle and enjoying regular outdoor activity is critically important to overall wellness, and that's exactly the mentality with which we've designed Panther National."
