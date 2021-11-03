NEW YORK, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In honor of #BreastCancerAwarenessMonth this October, KoreHealth, a leader in health and fitness innovation, is doing its part by launching a social media fundraiser with the National Breast Cancer Foundation.
The horrors of breast cancer are all too familiar to so many of us. We've all known someone who's been diagnosed with or lost a battle with breast cancer. It's affected wives, sisters, mothers, grandmothers, and so many more.
That's why all month long, KoreHealth asked its followers to show their support for all those fighting via the #KHPushUpChallenge.
Here's how it worked: KoreHealth challenged all of its followers to film themselves completing as many push ups as they can in a row, post to their social media and challenge the rest of their friends and followers to do the same! For every #KHPushUpChallenge participant KoreHealth will be donated $1 to the National Breast Cancer Foundation and match any individual donation made towards the fundraiser.
Star-studded participation included founder Jason Manly, Edmen Shahbazyan, Rampage Jackson Jr., AJ McKee, Rachael Cummins, among many others.
KoreHealth aimed to spread awareness and hope for all those affected by Breast Cancer. The statistics are alarming and hit all too close to home for so many.
There are over 2.8M breast cancer survivors living in the US
85% of diagnoses occur in women with no family history of breast cancer
1 in 8 women will develop breast cancer during their lifetime
1 in about 833 men will develop breast cancer in their lifetime
As vital as it is to find a cure, the first step is prevention. So, encourage the women in your life to get regular mammogram screenings and get educated about breast cancer warning signs and symptoms. The sooner breast cancer is diagnosed, the easier it is to treat!
No one should have to navigate breast cancer alone. We're stronger together! So, drop down, knock out some push-ups, and let's rally together and show some support for our friends, loved ones, and everyone else out there fighting!
KoreHealth encourages all too keep spreading awareness past October and continue to keep fighting for a cure!
