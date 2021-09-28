NYACK, N.Y., Sep. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Pathway Capital Corporation was a sponsor of the Needlers Foundation annual golf outing, held on September 13, 2021 at Seawane Country Club in Hewlett Harbor, N.Y. The charity event, which this year had a record volume of participants, raised more than $65,000 from golfers, corporate sponsors and donors; proceeds will support the not-for-profit organization's mission to help sick and disadvantaged children who need neurosurgery and pediatric neurology care, and other health-related children's causes.
In addition to being an event sponsor, Pathway Capital had three team members out on the green: Adam Jutte, India Burgess and managing director, Tom Ravert.
"We are honored to play a part in the great success of this year's event," said Glenn Thomas, president of Pathway Capital. "Funds raised exceeded the previous golf outing by about 20%, and will make a huge difference in the lives of children who need critical, life-saving treatment."
Pathway Capital, based in Nyack, N.Y., specializes in customized lending solutions for mid-market companies in asset-intensive industries, construction, logistics, manufacturing, distribution and commercial real estate. More information is at http://www.pathway-capital.com.
