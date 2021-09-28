NYACK, N.Y., Sep. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Pathway Capital Corporation was a sponsor of the Needlers Foundation annual golf outing, held on September 13, 2021 at Seawane Country Club in Hewlett Harbor, N.Y. The charity event, which this year had a record volume of participants, raised more than $65,000 from golfers, corporate sponsors and donors; proceeds will support the not-for-profit organization's mission to help sick and disadvantaged children who need neurosurgery and pediatric neurology care, and other health-related children's causes.

In addition to being an event sponsor, Pathway Capital had three team members out on the green: Adam Jutte, India Burgess and managing director, Tom Ravert.

"We are honored to play a part in the great success of this year's event," said Glenn Thomas, president of Pathway Capital. "Funds raised exceeded the previous golf outing by about 20%, and will make a huge difference in the lives of children who need critical, life-saving treatment."

Pathway Capital, based in Nyack, N.Y., specializes in customized lending solutions for mid-market companies in asset-intensive industries, construction, logistics, manufacturing, distribution and commercial real estate. More information is at http://www.pathway-capital.com.

Media Contact

Glenn Thomas, Pathway Capital, +1 (845) 445-6006, gthomas@pathway-capital.com

India Burgess, Pathway Capital, 845-376-6451, i.burgess@pathway-capital.com

 

SOURCE Pathway Capital

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.