Free Tier Will Feature More Than 13,000 Hours of Premium Programming; Peacock Premium Will Feature More than 20,000 Hours Premiere Dates Announced for New Peacock Originals Including A.P. Bio, Departure, Five Bedrooms and Hitmen Massive Movie Catalog Welcomes Trolls World Tour and You Should Have Left in 2020; Croods 2, Boss Baby 2 and Spirit in 2021 Live Sporting Events to Stream on Peacock Include U.S. Open Championship and U.S. Open Women's Championship (Golf), Tour de France, La Vuelta, Premier League, an NFL Wild Card Game, Ryder Cup, and the Tokyo and Beijing Olympics and Paralympics Peacock to Stream Four Exclusive Premier League Matches on July 15 in Free Tier New Exclusive Curated Channel TODAY All Day Joins Fan Favorites Office Shorts, SNL Vault, and Fallon Tonight Sign Up Today for the Free Tier of Peacock, or Peacock Premium for just $4.99/Month at PeacockTV.com or via Participating Partner Platforms Tomorrow