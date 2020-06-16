CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa, June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Perfect Game (PG) National Showcase has become the most prestigious showcase event in all of amateur baseball. Since the event's inception in 2001, 404 former participants have played in the big leagues and 2,642 have been selected in the MLB Draft. Last week 36 of the 37 players selected on the first day of the 2020 MLB Draft, and 149 out of 160 total draft selections, participated in a Perfect Game event.
Aside from the level of talent, what sets the National Showcase apart is that it is held at the beginning of the summer, which gives scouts and college coaches their first concentrated look at the best that class has to offer. This year, the Perfect Game National Showcase is even more important to professional scouts, college recruiters and players due to cancellation of High School Baseball as a result of Covid-19.
Perfect Game (PG) National Showcase will be streamed LIVE on PerfectGame.TV. It also serves as the most important step in the Perfect Game All-American Classic selection process, a nationally televised game that includes the top high school seniors in the country.
About Perfect Game
Perfect Game is considered to be the world's largest elite youth baseball platform and professional scouting service in existence, producing thousands of tournaments and showcases each year across the country. Perfect Game is dedicated to giving amateur players exposure to take their game to the next level, whether that be in college or in the professional ranks. At Perfect Game events, players are performing with top-level competition in front of college recruiters and professional scouts from all over the country. Because of this, these events prove to be invaluable to the college coaches as well as Major League Baseball as they can scout a large population of talented ballplayers in one location. To date, over 1,300 players that have played in a Perfect Game event have also played in Major League Baseball. Since 2003, 12,627 Perfect Game alumni have been selected in the MLB First-Year Amateur Player Draft.
