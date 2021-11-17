Perfect Hydration is committed to producing the finest water possible without sacrificing our environment. Our 9.5+ pH alkaline water is purified to its cleanest form through 9-stages of filtration, supercharged through a proprietary alkalizing process, and balanced with electrolyte minerals for taste. Perfect Hydration is available in aluminum cans and 100% recycled plastic bottles via grocery, convenience, drug, club, and online retailers across North America.