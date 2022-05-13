Kari Warberg Block, CEO/Founder of EarthKind®, provides proactive tips as the new tick-borne Heartland Bandavirus spreads throughout the U.S.
MOORESVILLE, N.C., May 13, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Warm weather is happening throughout the country, with many people excited to be back outside this summer experiencing their outdoor adventures, including hiking, camping, and even some gardening in their own backyard. But with this warmer weather comes the risk of being exposed to disease-ridden pests such as ticks.
According to the US News, a new tick-borne virus, the Heartland Bandavirus, is spreading across the U.S. This virus causes high fever, diarrhea, muscle pains, and many other symptoms of tick-borne diseases and is also very similar to that of COVID-19. Kari Warberg Block, Pest Prevention Expert and CEO/Founder of EarthKind, believes that we must protect ourselves from this new health risk especially as we are seeing a continuous boom in tick populations.
Reports dating back to 2019 show a rise in tick populations and their expansion into new regions, including urban areas, due to irregular climate patterns. This change has caused "tick" season to expand far beyond its May-July timeframe, allowing ticks to spread mass disease.
"Ticks are more active now than ever before because of the shorter winters and warmer weather throughout the year. This allows ticks to reproduce and hang around for longer periods of time," says Kari Warberg Block, "so choosing the right repellent for your body is essential. Not all repellents are created equal, be sure to understand that the repellent will actually protect against ticks and understand the nature of any active chemicals that are used in it," she advises.
EarthKind Stay Away® Mosquitoes insect repellent spray lotion, is made with CDC-recommended picaridin to protect against both ticks and mosquitoes, and any diseases they may transmit, for 14-hours. The unscented, skin-friendly, family-friendly repellent was developed from a need to create a repellent conducive for her own skin-sensitivities, and her family and friends that needed the best in protection but had issues with using DEET. Stay Away Mosquitoes is safe for use on pregnant women and children of all ages when used as directed and comes in both a full-bottle and travel-size spray.
Warberg Block also suggests these simple tips to help you protect yourself while enjoying the outdoors this summer:
- Regularly mow the lawn and trim the bushes, shrubs, and overgrown trees as they are a breeding ground for ticks.
- Before going outdoors, dress in light-colored clothing with pants tucked into your socks. Pull your hair back or, even better, wear a hat.
- Ticks look for warm areas, traveling from the ankle and reaching as far as the armpits and body joints.
- Check yourself, your kids, and your pets thoroughly when coming in from the outdoors, especially in those hard-to-see areas. Then shower immediately.
- Wash and dry clothes on high heat settings.
EarthKind provides naturally smarter solutions to all pest problems while creating harmony in the home and the environment. By following Warberg Block's guidelines, you will ensure that you will have no effects from "tick" season.
About EarthKind®
EarthKind® is the leading pest prevention brand with a mission to reduce toxic pesticide use in homes and businesses by making it radically easier to keep pests out without having to kill or poison them. EarthKind's® 100% guaranteed, top-rated solutions are produced using ingredients grown on US farms, made by handicapable citizens who care, and formulated to protect your stored valuables without harm to natures delicate ecosystems, or your family's health. EarthKind® is a is a woman owned, Carbon Neutral company.
