Petite Retreats unveils their sixth tiny house village with the grand opening of Natchez Trace Tiny House Village. Located in Hohenwald, TN, the six specially designed tiny houses measure 30 feet long, sleep two to six guests, come fully equipped and have their own unique personalities reflected in their design and décor. The tiny homes are certified green by TRA Certification and meet the criteria for efficiency in resources utilized, indoor air quality, water and energy.