DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Feb. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The biggest dog walk of the year returns with the 21st annual Walk for the Animals on Saturday, February 19th. Proceeds of the fundraising event will benefit the Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League, which placed over 5000 animals during 2021, their biggest adoption year since the rescue opened in 1925.
Pet lovers and their four-legged companions are invited to register to participate in the one-mile walk down Flagler Drive along the West Palm Beach waterfront after a complimentary breakfast.
There will be something for everyone at the family-friendly event, which will also feature live music, demonstrations, silent auction, raffle, local vendors, and a pet costume contest.
"PetMeds® is honored to be a Walk for the Animals sponsor," says Larissa Schenck, Director of Marketing at PetMeds®. "After a record-breaking year, Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League has shown what's possible when pet lovers come together as a community."
Walkers can sign up as an individual or team or participate remotely as a virtual walker by setting up a fundraising page here https://walkwithpeggy.org.
About PetMeds®
Founded in 1996, Petmeds.com is America's Most Trusted Pet Pharmacy® providing fast, easy and helpful service to over ten million customers across the U.S. by delivering prescription and non-prescription medications and pet supplies for less, direct to the consumer through its PetMeds® toll-free number, on the Internet through its website, https://www.1800petmeds.com/, or with the PetMeds® mobile app available for free at Google Play for Android and the App Store for iOS.
About Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League:
The Mission of the Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League is to provide shelter to lost, homeless and unwanted animals, to provide spay and neuter and other medical services for companion animals, and to care for, protect, and find quality homes for homeless and neglected companion animals, to advocate animal welfare, community involvement and education to further the bond between people and animals. Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League has a 4-star rating from Charity Navigator, America's largest independent charity navigator, and is the first animal shelter in South Florida to become AAHA (American Animal Hospital Association) accredited. Peggy Adams is an independent nonprofit animal rescue organization operating continuously since 1925. For more information, please visit https://www.peggyadams.org/.
