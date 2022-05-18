The daylong event produced by PGD Global features special musical guests, prominent activists, business leaders and cultural influencers from the Tulsa community and beyond.

TULSA, Okla., May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- WHAT:    PGA WORKS Beyond The Green, A PGD Global Hybrid Production, will host a celebratory golf career day to engage local students and youth from around the city and state. The event revitalizes the traditional career day with golf industry hosts, an upbeat DJ and notable speakers to educate and inspire students from historically underrepresented backgrounds to pursue careers in the $84 billion dollar golf industry.

Students from OKC Fellows, Crossover Prep, Langston University of Oklahoma, Terence Crutcher Foundation and other community organizations will network with executives in sports and business from around the region, to spark valuable conversations on golf, business and the importance of diversifying every facet of the golf industry.

Read more details about the day's events, panel discussions and special guests below.

The event is FREE for Students, Parents & Community Organizations.

WHERE:     

SOUTHERN HILLS COUNTRY CLUB

2636 East 61st Street

Tulsa, OK 74136    

REGISTER VIRTUALLY @ http://www.beyondthegreen.pgdglobal.com

WHEN:     

WEDNESDAY, MAY 18

Registration opens at 10:15 a.m.    

11 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.    

MEDIA ACCESS TIME / CALL TIME

             AM CALL TIME | 10:00 AM1:00 PM

             PM CALL TIME | 2:00 PM – 3:00 PM        

        *NOTE: RSVP REQUIRED

WHO:         

JIM RICHERSON, PGA, President, PGA of America (video)

SETH WAUGH, CEO, PGA of America

RACHEL MELENDEZ-MABEE, PGA WORKS Program Lead, PGA of America

NISHA SADEKAR, CEO & Event Producer, PGD Global

SEEMA SADEKAR, Vice President, PGD Global

DOUG SMITH, Podcast Host/Correspondent, NBC Sports

WILL LOWERY, Professional Golfer, Podcast Host, NBC Sports

BRADFORD WILSON, Media Personality

BRYAN GALLO, Media Personality & Studio MC

NATALIE SIMS, Vocal Artist, Songwriter, Tulsa Native

MORE:        To learn more, visit http://www.beyondthegreen.pgdglobal.com

Media Contact

Nisha Sadekar, PGD Global, 347-839-0993, eva@pgdglobal.com

Nisha Sadekar, 310-926-4075, 3109264075, nisha@pgdglobal.com

 

SOURCE PGD Global

