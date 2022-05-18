The daylong event produced by PGD Global features special musical guests, prominent activists, business leaders and cultural influencers from the Tulsa community and beyond.
TULSA, Okla., May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- WHAT: PGA WORKS Beyond The Green, A PGD Global Hybrid Production, will host a celebratory golf career day to engage local students and youth from around the city and state. The event revitalizes the traditional career day with golf industry hosts, an upbeat DJ and notable speakers to educate and inspire students from historically underrepresented backgrounds to pursue careers in the $84 billion dollar golf industry.
Students from OKC Fellows, Crossover Prep, Langston University of Oklahoma, Terence Crutcher Foundation and other community organizations will network with executives in sports and business from around the region, to spark valuable conversations on golf, business and the importance of diversifying every facet of the golf industry.
Read more details about the day's events, panel discussions and special guests below.
The event is FREE for Students, Parents & Community Organizations.
WHERE:
SOUTHERN HILLS COUNTRY CLUB
2636 East 61st Street
Tulsa, OK 74136
REGISTER VIRTUALLY @ http://www.beyondthegreen.pgdglobal.com
WHEN:
WEDNESDAY, MAY 18
Registration opens at 10:15 a.m.
11 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.
MEDIA ACCESS TIME / CALL TIME
AM CALL TIME | 10:00 AM – 1:00 PM
PM CALL TIME | 2:00 PM – 3:00 PM
*NOTE: RSVP REQUIRED
WHO:
JIM RICHERSON, PGA, President, PGA of America (video)
SETH WAUGH, CEO, PGA of America
RACHEL MELENDEZ-MABEE, PGA WORKS Program Lead, PGA of America
NISHA SADEKAR, CEO & Event Producer, PGD Global
SEEMA SADEKAR, Vice President, PGD Global
DOUG SMITH, Podcast Host/Correspondent, NBC Sports
WILL LOWERY, Professional Golfer, Podcast Host, NBC Sports
BRADFORD WILSON, Media Personality
BRYAN GALLO, Media Personality & Studio MC
NATALIE SIMS, Vocal Artist, Songwriter, Tulsa Native
MORE: To learn more, visit http://www.beyondthegreen.pgdglobal.com
Media Contact
Nisha Sadekar, PGD Global, 347-839-0993, eva@pgdglobal.com
Nisha Sadekar, 310-926-4075, 3109264075, nisha@pgdglobal.com
SOURCE PGD Global