PHOENIX, Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The HeroZona Foundation, Black Chamber of Arizona, the Community Collaborative (TCC) and the Phoenix Suns are excited to announce they will be honoring business heroes from across the Valley during the team's game against the Brooklyn Nets at Footprint Center (201 E. Jefferson St.) in Phoenix on Tuesday, Feb. 1. At the event, leaders in Arizona who have demonstrated a commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion, significantly impacted the growth of the state's economy and contributed to improving quality of life, education and opportunities of all its citizens will be invited and recognized at the team's Ring of Honor suite.
The Phoenix Suns organization, led by President & CEO Jason Rowley, has a long history of fostering a diverse and equitable environment, both internally and across Valley communities. The organization has taken part in several diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) initiatives, including a workshop led by civil rights icon Dr. Benjamin F. Chavis Jr. for staff members of the Suns Legacy Partners. Rowley was also a guest contributor to the National Newspaper Publishers Association: The Black Press of America's daily morning breaking news program, "Let it Be Known", to discuss diversity in professional sports. During the month of February, the Suns organization will celebrate Black History Month through numerous in-game and community activations.
"It is critical that business leaders vocally support the advancement of diversity, equity and inclusion principles, and actively engage in the process of achieving outcomes," said Rowley. "As our organization kicks off the celebration of Black History Month on February 1, it is fitting that we recognize business leaders that have followed their words with action in this space."
TCC is a streaming series on the Social Television Network (STN) that is a continued effort to promote and support diversity and inclusion initiatives in Arizona. Series producers and hosts Robin S. Reed, CEO of the Black Chamber of Arizona and Monica Villalobos, CEO of the Arizona Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, lead the virtual show to discuss current challenges faced by organizations about DEI and present actionable solutions.
"I'm proud to work alongside this group of amazing community leaders as we endeavor to prove that collaboration is indeed the key to growing our small business economy," said Reed. "Together we go far!"
The HeroZona Foundation is one of Arizona's leading nonprofits focused on improving the livelihoods of citizens in underserved populations. It has most notably hosted a variety of iterations of the Bridge Forum, a series dedicated to fostering productive conversations between local leaders on important topics such as race, veterans' affairs and the connection between law enforcement and the community. In 2018, the organization contributed to Nielsen's "Beyond the Uniform: A Look at Today's Veteran Consumers" report, which found that the percentage of multicultural and women veterans is increasing, reflecting broader American demographic trends and resulting in the most diverse veteran community the country seen.
"Thanks to the amazing business leaders we're honoring today, Arizona has become a national destination," says U.S. Army Desert Storm Veteran and HeroZona Foundation Co-Founder, Alan "AP" Powell. "We're excited to celebrate those who are diversifying the marketplace and creating safe spaces for people from all walks of life."
"Companies both in Arizona and across the country need to focus on innovation to succeed in the future," says Aaron Bare, HeroZona Foundation Co-Founder and author of Exponential Theory. "The one guaranteed ingredient to innovation is inclusion – making sure that all your customers are represented, have a seat at the table and have a voice that is listened too."
For more information about the foundation's community program partnerships visit herozona.org or follow on Facebook.com/HeroZonaOrg.
About the HeroZona Foundation
The HeroZona Foundation is a non-profit organization that empowers Heroes in the community through entrepreneurship, employment, and education. The group works with veterans, first responders and those that bring social good to future generations and under-served communities. The foundation's mission is to create opportunities for the brave men and women who serve their country, and community, every day. For more information, please visit HeroZona.org.
About Suns Legacy Partners, LLC
Suns Legacy Partners, LLC operates the Phoenix Suns, Phoenix Mercury, and Footprint Center. The Suns are Arizona's original professional sports franchise anchored by 2021 Coach of the Year Monty Williams, 2021 Executive of the Year general manager James Jones and a roster featuring future Hall of Famer Chris Paul and All-Star Devin Booker. The three-time WNBA Champion Phoenix Mercury are celebrating its 25th season led by Diana Taurasi, Brittney Griner and Skylar Diggins-Smith. Footprint Center in the heart of downtown Phoenix, recently underwent a $245 million transformation, making it the preeminent destination for sports and entertainment in the southwest and a living laboratory for sustainability.
About the Black Chamber of Arizona
We help increase entrepreneurial and corporate diversity by building stronger businesses that serve all communities. We do this by providing tools and education to create more "bankable" businesses, by removing barriers that impede access to capital and by partnering with leading educational institutions to help create competitive business advantages through workforce diversity.
About the Community Collaborative
The Community Collaborative is a web series that highlights diversity and inclusion initiatives happening in Arizona. Featuring Arizona Chamber CEOs and member organizations, the ongoing series focuses on actions in motion to cultivate diversity and inclusion throughout state and local communities.
