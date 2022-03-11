PHOENIX, March 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The HeroZona Foundation and the Phoenix Suns are excited to announce they will be honoring young professionals and community heroes from across the Valley during the team's game against the Los Angeles Lakers at Footprint Center (201 E. Jefferson St.) in Phoenix on Sunday, March 13. At the event, young leaders in Arizona who have demonstrated a commitment to fostering an equal and equitable business community and innovating the current marketplace will be invited and recognized at the team's Ring of Honor suite.
"Young professionals and community heroes are the next generation of leaders and represent the future for the Valley and the state of Arizona," said Jason Rowley, president and CEO of the Phoenix Suns. "We are proud to recognize these individuals and the great work that they do."
"I utilize my time and efforts to give back to the kids in the community, so that they can have a positive role model and have someone who pushes them to fulfill their potential in sports and in life," said KROC Center Suns League Sports Performance Coach Jarryd Dent.
"Greater Phoenix Urban League Young Professionals (YP) would like to congratulate our community leaders and YP Rising honorees," said Ashlee Atkins, president of the Greater Phoenix Urban League Young Professionals. "These leaders represent YP's pillars of service and our diverse leadership within the Valley. YP is committed to empowering young minorities in Phoenix as we represent the future. Thank you to our community partners HeroZona and the Phoenix Suns for support and providing us with this moment to honor these young leaders."
"Our communities continue to grow and thrive thanks to the passion and determination of these young leaders," says U.S. Army Desert Storm Veteran and Herozona Foundation Co-Founder, Alan "AP" Powell. "We're excited to celebrate the next generation of movers and shakers who have innovated the way we do business and help our people."
