This is the fourth year Pinch A Penny's charitable giving program is sponsoring Special Olympics Texas' largest annual competition
CLEARWATER, Fla. , May 13, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Pinch A Penny, the nation's largest swimming pool retail and backyard services franchise, is honored to be named the presenting sponsor for the Special Olympics Texas 2022 Summer Games, which will take place May 12-15 at Morgan's Wonderland in San Antonio, Texas.
This is the fourth year Pinch A Penny's charitable giving program, Be the Splash, is sponsoring Special Olympics Texas' (SOTX) largest annual competition, which features soccer, tennis, cycling, track and field, and FUNdamental Sport s. Pinch A Penny prides itself on supporting nonprofit organizations whose mission is to promote competitive swimming and fitness programs centered around or in the pool, as well as national programming or services addressing swim safety. Local Pinch A Penny franchisees, Phillip and Valerie Ott, will be volunteering their services at SOTXfor their second year in a row.
Pinch A Penny is America's largest swimming pool retailer with over 270 locally owned and operated stores providing customers with a complete line of best-in-class pool chemicals, equipment, repair parts, and accessories. In addition to pool supply retail, Pinch A Penny offers ongoing maintenance and repair services including water testing and pool service, as well as pool renovations, pressure washing, landscape lighting and more.
"Our goal is to join forces with great nonprofit organizations like Special Olympics Texas to place an emphasis on promoting healthy living in and around the pool," said Kendall Large, Vice President of Marketing for Pinch A Penny. "As an organization, we are amazed by the dedication and athleticism of these athletes, and are proud to support each and every one of them in their pursuit of a gold medal," Kendall added.
Pinch A Penny continues to prioritize its 21-year-relationship with the Special Olympics, a valuable partnership that began in Florida and expanded to Texas in 2019. Since then, Pinch A Penny has garnered the title of Special Olympics aquatic sponsor, Fall Classic Games presenting sponsor, and Summer Games presenting sponsor.
"Giving back to the community is one of our top priorities as a local Pinch A Penny store owner," said Valerie Ott, owner of the Vineyard Pinch A Penny franchise in San Antonio. "We are passionate San Antonio residents who want to make a difference in any way we can. We look forward to volunteering and rooting for the athletes - it's truly become an exciting tradition for us."
Pinch A Penny strongly believes in inclusion, especially with swimming and fitness activities. The organization hopes to further uphold that stance by supporting athletes and their experience at the Texas Special Olympics Summer Games.
About Pinch A Penny Pool Patio Spa
Founded in 1975, Pinch A Penny Pool Patio Spa continues to expand beyond its 270 locations across the Southeastern U.S. and Texas. Priding itself on its superior customer service and expertise, the brand has been featured in various top industry rankings including the Entrepreneur Franchise 500, Franchise Business Review Top 200, Franchise Gator Top 100, and Franchise Times Top 200+, as well as Franchise Business Review's Top Franchises for Women and Top Franchises for Veterans. Additionally, Pinch A Penny was selected as the silver winner for Franchise Update's prestigious STAR Award for Franchisee Satisfaction.
While economic downturns have handicapped businesses across the country over time, Pinch A Penny has exhibited growth for more than 45 years. In fact, Pinch A Penny's positive financial performance during the pandemic earned the company a spot as one of the Top 50 Recession-Proof Franchises by Franchise Business Review.
For more information about Pinch A Penny, please visit https://pinchapenny.com/. To learn more about becoming a local Pinch A Penny franchise owner in your community, visit PinchAPennyPoolFranchise.com.
