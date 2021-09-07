TEL AVIV, Israel, Sep. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Pixellot, the world's leading provider of AI-Automated™ sports video and analytics solutions, announced today plans to introduce a new generation of its incorporated OTT solution, based on the acquisition of Univ's modular, multi-channel streaming software platform.
The new platform will provide advanced features such as the ability to stream and monetize video and data content produced from any external source. Additionally, a new and improved user experience, will be introduced as well as rich fan engagement enhancements. These include chat over live sporting events, enhanced social media integration, personalized content and a new mobile experience for both iOS and Android operating systems.
To date, Pixellot already launched more than 60 OTT platforms reaching millions of viewers worldwide. These platforms, running the gamut from MLB leagues, to lower division clubs and tournaments, as well as youth sports and high school networks, offer live streaming, on-demand and personalized content, as well as support for differential monetization models including season passes, pay per game, advertising and sponsored content.
"Pixellot covers the wide-ranging needs of various market segments, from professional to amateur and everything in between," said Alon Werber, CEO of Pixellot. "The new generation will feature advanced broadcasting opportunities and an array of monetization options for our customers. By providing an enhanced OTT platform that works seamlessly with our field-proven, robust infrastructure, Pixellot will continue to deliver the industry's leading end-to-end solution."
"Univ has focused on developing comprehensive OTT platforms for many years," said Ariel Matzkin, Founder and CEO of Univ. "As Pixellot continues to rapidly grow and lead the industry in automated sports video solutions, we are proud to be working with them on developing a next-gen, comprehensive OTT platform and infrastructure. We are confident that our scalability and being specifically attuned to the needs of the sporting world will bring joy to millions of viewers in multiple languages."
"The ease with which we were able to bring live and on-demand coverage of our league has been remarkable," said Maciej Kowalski, Board Member of "Sportize sp. z o.o.". "The substantial savings that The Pixellot technology brings, both in initial outlay as well as with ongoing production and broadcasting costs have made this a feasible reality for Sportize. In fact, our initial setup costs have actually been quickly offset by the various modes of revenue generation that the system makes possible."
Pixellot's vast experience in providing cost-efficient live coverage for professional, and amateur sports has made it the solution of choice for thousands of teams and federations. Its end-to-end award-winning, AI-automated technology is installed in thousands of venues around the world that stream over 80,000 games per month, engaging fans and enriching their viewing experience with relevant and interesting statistics and beautiful graphics.
Founded in 2013, Pixellot's AI-Automated technology solutions streamline production workflow by fully automating live sports capture, production, and distribution. 15,000 Pixellot systems are deployed by broadcasters, production companies, clubs, federations, universities, high schools, sports portals, and coaching solution providers around the globe. To date, Pixellot has produced over a million live games from 55 countries across the globe.
