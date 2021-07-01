NWS Weather Alert NOTE: This information is provided by the National Weather Service. Forecast may differ from local information provided by our own 69News Meteorologists

...A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT NORTHWESTERN NEW CASTLE... SOUTHEASTERN BERKS...SOUTHEASTERN LEHIGH...NORTHWESTERN MONTGOMERY... WEST CENTRAL BUCKS...CHESTER AND WEST CENTRAL DELAWARE COUNTIES... At 251 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located over New Morgan, or 9 miles south of Reading, moving east at 55 mph. Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include... Reading, West Chester, Pottstown, Phoenixville, Coatesville, Emmaus, Westtown, Wyomissing, Downingtown, Kennett Square, Birdsboro, Collegeville, Oxford, Royersford, Laureldale, Parkesburg, Trappe, East Greenville, West Grove and Honey Brook. This includes the following highways... Pennsylvania Turnpike between mile markers 296 and 324. Northeast Extension between mile markers 37 and 52. Interstate 78 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 61 and 62. Interstate 176 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 1 and 11. If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may cause localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.