MESA, Ariz., May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Popular summer multi-sport program, JUST KIDS SKILL CAMPS, founded by University of Oregon Hall of Fame 3-sport athlete, former Seattle Seahawk, and sports broadcaster, Jordan Kent, are expanding to Mesa, Arizona. The multi-sport day camps for kids ages 6-12 offer football, basketball, and soccer, along with daily agility training, character and nutrition skills, raffle prizes, and more. The inaugural Arizona camp will take place July 11-14, 2022 at Bell Bank Park powered by Legacy Sports Complex.
Kent, who played football, basketball, and ran track as an Oregon Duck, started JUST KIDS SKILL CAMPS in 2012 because he had experienced first-hand the benefit of playing multiple sports as a kid. The camps quickly grew throughout Oregon and Washington, then into Idaho. Kent attributes the growth to how much fun they are. "Whether a camper sticks to their favorite sport all week or tries a new sport each day, we want them to be having a blast," says Kent. "We have fun music, wacky games, daily prizes, and tons of swag that all work to create an epic atmosphere. If kids are having a good time when playing sports, they'll be lifelong athletes."
In addition to sports, JKSC hosts daily agility training that will benefit young athletes in any sport and teaches campers a character and nutrition principal each day designed to help them excel in all areas of their life. "We talk about things like hard work, embracing failure, and not comparing ourselves to others. We teach kids to read nutrition labels and talk about how best to fuel themselves so they can have energy to do the things that they enjoy! It's less about 'don't eat junk food' and more about 'how can you best fuel your body?' when it comes to food." The nutrition curriculum was fact-checked by renowned nutritionist Connie Liakos, MS, RDN, CSSD, LD and is a favorite of camp parents.
Kent is motivated to grow the camps because he sees the good that they do for kids and communities. "Every year we get emails and calls from parents saying 'thank you.' Parents have told us countless times that their child had the best week of their summer at one of our camps, which is humbling. It's an honor that over 15,000 families have sent their kids to our camps over the past decade, and we're thrilled to grow into Arizona! We consider ourselves to be in our own league when it comes to sport camps. We pour our heart and soul into them." Kent estimates that he has supplied 1,500 scholarships since 2012, adding that he wants to see all kids get the benefits from camp.
Kent is excited to host the camps at Bell Bank Park powered by Legacy Sports USA—the newly completed 320-acre world-class indoor family entertainment park in Mesa—because he loved the facility and its proximity to Mesa, Gilbert, Chandler, and Phoenix. The first camp will be indoors to beat summer temperatures. Parents can sign up at http://www.JordanKentCamps.com and follow the brand at @JustKidsCamps on Instagram.
