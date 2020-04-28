PORT ARANSAS, Texas, April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Port Aransas Chamber of Commerce and Tourism Bureau along with city leaders are excited to announce that Port Aransas will officially reopen for fun this Friday, May 1st.
We are eager to welcome families back to Texas' favorite beach destination. From booking a hotel, a private home or condo, Port A is open and ready to help you relax.
All facilities will strictly adhere to State and Federal guidelines to help ensure you and your family stay safe while enjoying your vacation. So pack your bags, bring your fishing poles and enjoy surf or jetty fishing, or even charter a fishing guide.
"We are thrilled to welcome back our guests to THE Texas island life destination. Our beaches are waiting for you," said Keith McMullin, Interim President and CEO of the Port Aransas/ Mustang Island Tourism Bureau & Chamber of Commerce.
Discover the original ISLAND LIFE destination – Port Aransas & Mustang Island. Experience our 18 miles of wide, sandy beaches, world class watersport activities, sport fishing, kayaking, nature preserves, championship golf, and more. Port A is famous for nightlife and endless varieties of food, entertainment and great shopping. Accommodations for all lifestyles and budgets include hotels, vacation homes, condos, cottages, and RV resorts.
We look forward to welcoming you back to The Island Life very soon.
For further information, please log onto our website for up-to-date information at visitportaransas.com
PORT ARANSAS CHAMBER OF COMMERCE & TOURISM BUREAU
403 W. Cotter ● Port Aransas, Texas 78373 ● 361-749-5919
Contact: Sheri Johnson
p 361-749-5919 ext. 806