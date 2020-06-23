CALVERTON, Md., June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Potomac Financial Group (PFG), a team of financial planning and wealth management advisors, announced today that Todd Wike, Managing Partner, Financial Advisor and CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNERTM professional at Raymond James Financial Services has been formally recognized by the National Football League Players Association (NFLPA) as a Registered Player Financial Advisor. The NFLPA Financial Advisors Registration Program designation is provided to a select group of qualified financial advisors that have met specific stringent eligibility criteria. With only 5 other NFLPA approved advisors in the state of Maryland and 123 nationwide, this exclusive recognition provides NFL players an additional layer of defense from poor financial advice and investment fraud.
"I'm very excited to be partnering with the NFLPA membership, a recognition that's truly a testament to the client-centric care and fiduciary integrity provided to every client by the entire Potomac Financial Group team," stated Todd Wike. "As a former NFL player, I've experienced first-hand the unique financial challenges that confront today's professional athlete. It's truly fulfilling to have the opportunity to pay this experience forward and help athletes thrive financially off the field, allowing them to dedicate their time, energy and passion on their playing career and achieving their dreams."
Mr. Wike has over 15 years of experience developing and managing financial plans for high-net-worth clients. As Managing Partner of PFG, his advisory team manages approximately $485 million in client assets and offers a wide variety of financial planning and wealth management services, including retirement planning, investment and asset management, trust and estate planning, education planning and executive wealth management. Prior to joining the company while attending the University of Maryland, he was recognized by ESPN as a First-Team All-American and twice named a First-Team All-ACC Selection and member of the All-ACC Academic Team. Following his collegiate career, Mr. Wike played professional football with the NFL's Oakland Raiders and NFL Europe's Scottish Claymores.
Visit PotomacFinancialGroup.com to learn more about PFG and their wide-ranging financial planning and personal wealth management solutions.
Media Contact:
Sara Aulebach
Executive Assistant & Marketing Coordinator
Potomac Financial Group
Tel: 301.595.8600
Sara.Aulebach@RaymondJames.com
About Potomac Financial Group | Since 1973, Potomac Financial Group (PFG) has served as a premier financial planning and wealth management firm singularly committed to helping its clients and families achieve financial independence and security. With over 45 years of combined experience, PFG has grown to be one of the region's most trusted financial planning firms through its innovative financial solutions and commitment to exemplary personal care. To learn more, visit PotomacFinancialGroup.com.
4061 Powder Mill Road, Calverton, MD 20705
Phone: 877.595.8605
Potomac Financial Group is not a registered broker-dealer and is independent of Raymond James Financial Services. Securities offered through Raymond James Financial Services, Inc. Member FINRA/SIPC.
Investment advisory services are offered through Raymond James Financial Services Advisors, Inc. Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards Inc. owns the certification marks CFP®, CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™, CFP® (with plaque design) and CFP® (with flame design) in the U.S., which it awards to individuals who successfully complete CFP Board's initial and ongoing certification requirements.
Todd Wike's status as a Registered Player Financial Advisor does not constitute an endorsement or recommendation by the NFLPA of the Registered Player Financial Advisor, or his qualifications, or services. The NFLPA is not affiliated with Raymond James Financial Services.
Related Images
todd-wike.png
Todd Wike
Managing Partner at Potomac Financial Group, Financial Advisor and CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ professional at Raymond James Financial Services
Related Links