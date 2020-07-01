LAS VEGAS, July 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Excitedly, behind the scenes, Mikey Garcia is making the case to fight boxing legend and current WBA Welterweight Champion, Manny Pacquiao. But more importantly, Mikey has recently teamed up with undefeated unified WBO/WBC Junior Welterweight Champion Jose Ramirez to help bring awareness and provide 10,000 P4P CBD Champion Boxes to the Central Valley Agriculture Workers and their families!
The Central Valley Agriculture Workers have an extremely physical job. After a long day of harvesting, many workers are left with various aches and pains. Therefore, we felt it was important to get involved as our product may alleviate many of the ailments impacting our everyday heroes. We are confident our product will help sustain these agricultural workers in remaining productive and keeping America's food supply chain moving.
But that is not all! CBD is also known to help with the common flu, support immune systems, ease ailments, combat insomnia, and even provide pain relief. All P4P CBD products are of the highest quality, starting with our industrial hemp plants organically grown in the USA (right in Colorado's very own state soil)!
Jacob Sharpe, CEO of Pound for Pound CBD, added, "We are ecstatic about the testimonials we have received. I could not be happier to hear the positive results our customers and friends are experiencing using P4P CBD products. It is assuring to hear that professional athletes trust our product and have introduced P4P CBD as an essential part of their daily routine. Our most popular items are certainly P4P CBD 750MG Gel Capsules and P4P CBD Gummies. In fact, we have ordered several restocks since launch! The bottom line is that more people are becoming health conscious especially in today's world after COVID-19. Everyone wants to remain healthy and safe and that is what we are all about. We know that CBD offers may health benefits today, but we are hopeful that the studies Canada and Israel are pioneering will show that CBD has a combative effect on COVID-19 as well."
Pound for Pound CBD Is also adding a NEW Pet Friendly Hemp CBD line! With 4th of July around the corner, this is perfect timing to get something to help ease your pets mind during the celebration. P4P CBD continues to be on the forefront of brining top-quality CBD to the marketplace. Our testimonials tell us that customers are excited about having access to such a premium grade CBD. We are adamant about providing our customers with access and ensuring our products reach those who need it the most!
Join us today and be a part of the CBD movement, use code "P4PCARES" for a 20% discount at checkout on the P4P CBD website (www.pforpcbd.com). For every sale, $2 will be donated to the Central Valley Agriculture Workers in support of these workers and their families.